Support Us Button Widget
Business

A spring class for future music industry pros

Registration is open for MAI’s spring Audio Engineering Certificate, a six-month program led by Jam Room’s Jay Matheson.

December 10, 2025 • 
David Stringer
jwty20IX.jpeg

Go from the classroom to the studio in this hands on music industry course. | Photo provided by Midlands Audio Institute

Looking to get your foot in the door of the music industry, or know someone who is? Registration is open for Midlands Audio Institute’s spring Audio Engineering Certificate, taught through Midlands Technical College and led by Jay Matheson of the Jam Room Recording Studio.

The course covers the essentials of live sound, studio recording, digital music production, and music business. Students will learn skills that can lead to work in venues, studios, or as a freelance audio professional. The program can be finished in about six months.

Over the school’s 20 years, more than 1,000 students have completed MAI courses. Interested in the spring session or know someone who is? Registration is available online through Wednesday, Jan. 7, or you can call 803-782-6910 to learn more and register.

More from COLAtoday
Screenshot 2025-12-10 at 11.40.01 AM.png
Development
Vista block along Senate Street set for redevelopment
The $80 million LOCAL Columbia development will add new apartments, retail space, parking, and streetscape improvements just one block from the State House.
December 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2222 MV - Pool Courtyard Dusk Rendering (2025-09-09) Large.png
Development
Work on 2222 Main View apartments is underway
CF Evans has started building 2222 Main View, a 320-unit luxury apartment project coming to Main Street by 2027.
December 8, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
TodaysBest-HomePage-Hero_COLA.png
Small Business
Winners announced for COLAtoday’s Best 2025
Our readers have spoken — here are the best local spots our city has to offer, from the best coffee shop to the best apartment complex to the best dentist.
December 8, 2025
 · 
Sarah Leonhardt
GATHER COLA Rendering.jpg
City
COLAtoday 2025 Recap: The big news stories of 2025
It’s not just your year in music — we’ve also rounded up your year in local news.
December 4, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Yellow flowers outside
Outdoors
How to turn your Midlands yard into a mini wildlife haven
A grassroots effort is helping Midlands properties become part of a nationwide habitat network.
December 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Perspective-Fall-2025-rendering-by-4240 Architecture-webres.jpg
Business
Publix to open new downtown store in BullStreet District
Publix will open a new 50,000-sqft downtown store in the BullStreet District, expanding walkable grocery access with construction starting in 2026.
December 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Slip 53-Renderings-4.png
Business
Slip 53 to open in Five Points in spring 2026
Slip 53, a coastal-inspired oyster and seafood spot, will open in the former Pecknel Music Co. building.
December 2, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
The South Carolina State Museum's planetarium is illuminated to resemble a snow globe. Through large glass windows, the spherical structure is lit with a festive blue glow, with light projections of holiday trees and snowflakes creating a wintry atmosphere. Wreaths hang on the doors, enhancing the holiday theme. The sleek metal framework of the building and the decorations lend a seasonal charm, making the planetarium look like a magical winter display from the outside.
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
December 2, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_0243
Business
How to shop local on Small Business Saturday
The 16th annual edition of Small Business Saturday falls on November 29 — the perfect time to help you add a local sparkle into your holiday shopping.
November 26, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_4854 Large.png
1.75 million lights illuminate Segra Park
Here’s what to do, see, and eat during this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights at Segra Park.
November 24, 2025
 · 
David Stringer