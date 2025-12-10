A spring class for future music industry pros

Looking to get your foot in the door of the music industry, or know someone who is? Registration is open for Midlands Audio Institute’s spring Audio Engineering Certificate, taught through Midlands Technical College and led by Jay Matheson of the Jam Room Recording Studio.

The course covers the essentials of live sound, studio recording, digital music production, and music business. Students will learn skills that can lead to work in venues, studios, or as a freelance audio professional. The program can be finished in about six months.

Over the school’s 20 years, more than 1,000 students have completed MAI courses. Interested in the spring session or know someone who is? Registration is available online through Wednesday, Jan. 7, or you can call 803-782-6910 to learn more and register.