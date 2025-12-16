Support Us Button Widget
Healthy holiday balance: Eat well, sip smart, feel your best

December 16, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
pexels-fedigioia-35112522.jpg

Small, intentional habits can help you stay balanced and feel your best throughout the holiday season.

Photo via Pexels

The holidays are full of celebration — but staying well doesn’t mean missing out. With a few mindful habits, you can enjoy the season while feeling energized and grounded.

Simple ways to stay well this season

Incorporate small habits that support your overall health:

  • Get outside for a daily walk to reduce stress and boost mood
  • Prioritize sleep, even on busy weeks
  • Stay hydrated throughout the day (especially before festive gatherings)
  • Practice portion awareness without restriction + make smart swaps

Sip mindfully at gatherings

Holiday cocktails are fun, but moderation makes a difference. Try:

  • Choosing lower-alcohol or alcohol-free options
  • Alternating drinks with water
  • Savoring slowly instead of refilling quickly
  • Enjoying festive mocktails to stay in the spirit

Make time for movement

Keep your body energized by weaving motion into your holiday schedule:

  • Take 10-minute stretch breaks during busy days
  • Turn errands into steps by parking farther away
  • Invite family to join a neighborhood walk after meals
  • Try a short online workout for a quick endorphin boost

These approachable habits help you celebrate fully — while keeping your wellbeing front and center all season long.

