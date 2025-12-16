Healthy holiday balance: Eat well, sip smart, feel your best

The holidays are full of celebration — but staying well doesn’t mean missing out. With a few mindful habits, you can enjoy the season while feeling energized and grounded.

Simple ways to stay well this season

Incorporate small habits that support your overall health:



Get outside for a daily walk to reduce stress and boost mood

Prioritize sleep, even on busy weeks

Stay hydrated throughout the day (especially before festive gatherings)

Practice portion awareness without restriction + make smart swaps

Sip mindfully at gatherings

Holiday cocktails are fun, but moderation makes a difference. Try:



Choosing lower-alcohol or alcohol-free options

Alternating drinks with water

Savoring slowly instead of refilling quickly

Enjoying festive mocktails to stay in the spirit

Make time for movement

Keep your body energized by weaving motion into your holiday schedule:



Take 10-minute stretch breaks during busy days

Turn errands into steps by parking farther away

Invite family to join a neighborhood walk after meals

Try a short online workout for a quick endorphin boost

These approachable habits help you celebrate fully — while keeping your wellbeing front and center all season long.