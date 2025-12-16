Healthy holiday balance: Eat well, sip smart, feel your best

The holidays are full of celebration — but staying well doesn’t mean missing out. With a few mindful habits, you can enjoy the season while feeling energized and grounded.
Simple ways to stay well this season
Incorporate small habits that support your overall health:
- Get outside for a daily walk to reduce stress and boost mood
- Prioritize sleep, even on busy weeks
- Stay hydrated throughout the day (especially before festive gatherings)
- Practice portion awareness without restriction + make smart swaps
Sip mindfully at gatherings
Holiday cocktails are fun, but moderation makes a difference. Try:
- Choosing lower-alcohol or alcohol-free options
- Alternating drinks with water
- Savoring slowly instead of refilling quickly
- Enjoying festive mocktails to stay in the spirit
Make time for movement
Keep your body energized by weaving motion into your holiday schedule:
- Take 10-minute stretch breaks during busy days
- Turn errands into steps by parking farther away
- Invite family to join a neighborhood walk after meals
- Try a short online workout for a quick endorphin boost
These approachable habits help you celebrate fully — while keeping your wellbeing front and center all season long.