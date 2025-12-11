Support Us Button Widget
Beamer rebuilds Gamecocks’ offense with trio of hires

South Carolina is reshaping its offense with coordinator Kendal Briles and longtime assistants Stan Drayton and Randy Clements joining Shane Beamer’s staff.

December 11, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Kendall Briles.jpeg

New South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles on the sideline at TCU. | Photo via ESPN.

The Gamecock football team is looking to improve their offense next season and head coach Shane Beamer’s found the crew to lead the charge. On Thursday morning, USC made it official. Let’s meet the new coaches.

Kendal Briles

Briles arrives from TCU, where his offenses ranked among the nation’s top units and never dipped below 30 points per game. His resume includes stops as a coordinator at Arkansas, Florida State, Houston, FAU, and Baylor, where he led one of the most explosive offenses in college football history.

Stan Drayton

Drayton joins the staff as running backs coach and assistant head coach for offense. The 33-year coaching veteran won national titles at Florida and Ohio State, and he’s coached standouts like Ezekiel Elliott, Bijan Robinson, Matt Forte, and Brian Westbrook.

Randy Clements

Clements takes over the offensive line after working with Briles at TCU. He has 35 years of experience and has guided top-10 rushing offenses at Baylor, Houston, Ole Miss, and North Texas.

