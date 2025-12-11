Beamer rebuilds Gamecocks’ offense with trio of hires

The Gamecock football team is looking to improve their offense next season and head coach Shane Beamer’s found the crew to lead the charge. On Thursday morning, USC made it official. Let’s meet the new coaches.

Briles arrives from TCU, where his offenses ranked among the nation’s top units and never dipped below 30 points per game. His resume includes stops as a coordinator at Arkansas, Florida State, Houston, FAU, and Baylor, where he led one of the most explosive offenses in college football history.

Drayton joins the staff as running backs coach and assistant head coach for offense. The 33-year coaching veteran won national titles at Florida and Ohio State, and he’s coached standouts like Ezekiel Elliott, Bijan Robinson, Matt Forte, and Brian Westbrook.

Clements takes over the offensive line after working with Briles at TCU. He has 35 years of experience and has guided top-10 rushing offenses at Baylor, Houston, Ole Miss, and North Texas.