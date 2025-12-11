Columbia Food & Wine Festival adds new initiatives

Prepare your taste buds — Columbia Food & Wine Festival (CFWF) returns April 22–26 with two major new initiatives.

Tastemakers is a new patron giving circle offering insider access and direct support to the region’s hospitality community. Memberships are $500 per person (with a portion tax-deductible). The membership includes:



VIP Grand Tasting ticket

Invitation-only Preview Party access

Early ticket purchasing

Concierge support + priority waitlists

Merchandise discounts

First-look festival announcements

The CFWF Hospitality Scholarship will offer two $2,500 scholarships for USC students in the College of Hospitality, Retail, and Sport Management. Recipients will be honored at the Preview Party and invited to join the festival’s Strategic Growth Committee the following year.