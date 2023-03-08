SUBSCRIBE
Development
Development
LS3P designs USC’s new College of Nursing 🏥
The University of South Carolina has partnered with Lexington Medical Center to build the new College of Nursing building at LMC’s Sunset Court Campus in West Columbia — directly across from the main hospital.
Business
Celebrating Columbia Chamber’s 2023 Impact Award winners
See who’s been impacting business development around our city.
March 8, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Development
Scout Motors to build manufacturing plant in Columbia
Scout Motors Inc., is hittin’ the road
March 3, 2023
Be the Broker: Who do you want to see move into Columbiana Station?
We want to know what you think should open up in this space.
Development
Hotel Trundle’s expanding into Cottontown
We got an inside peek into the four new spaces, opening this spring.
March 2, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Development
What’s new in the Five Points District?
Over the past year, eight new food and retail businesses have opened in the Five Points District.
March 1, 2023
·
David Stringer
Development
USC and Lexington Medical Center break ground on College of Nursing
The new College of Nursing is expected to be completed by fall 2024.
February 21, 2023
·
David Stringer
These townhomes combine historic charm and modern living
A former school building in Earlewood has been transformed into 11 unique townhomes.
Development
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
February 7, 2023
·
David Stringer
Development
Richland Mall Redevelopment deal is official
Take a look into the largest development project in 35+ years coming soon to Forest Acres.
January 5, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Development
Columbia, SC’s latest development in the Innovista Master Plan
Phase two is complete as Columbia looks forward to phase three.
December 8, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Development
Developments coming soon to West Columbia, SC
West Columbia has been busy and it’s only getting busier with a new $60 million development coming soon.
December 6, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Recruitment begins for Lexington Medical Center’s new GME program
Development
All Good Books — Cola’s new independent bookstore
November 17, 2022
·
David Stringer
Development
Design plans for Finlay Park renovation
November 15, 2022
·
David Stringer
Development
Richland Mall redevelopment includes apartments, a grocery store, and a park
Parts of the mall will be demolished in the process
November 9, 2022
·
David Stringer
Development
An award winning puzzle
Uncover a local award-winning construction.
November 4, 2022
·
David Stringer
Development
A look at tourism in Columbia, SC
According the latest numbers from Experience Columbia
November 3, 2022
·
David Stringer
Development
Colite City campus for creators and builders
Meet the Midlands’ next major hub
October 20, 2022
·
David Stringer
Development
10 Developments currently underway around Columbia, SC
Giving you the updates + deets on several development projects
October 13, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Development
New housing developments in Columbia, SC
One historic renovation and a new construction
October 12, 2022
Development
WECO sign to be removed and refurbished
Rack ‘em up
September 16, 2022
Development
The first tenants have moved into WestLawn
September 2, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
