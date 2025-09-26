Support Us Button Widget
Food

Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia

Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.

September 26, 2025 • 
David Stringer
LazyDaisy_Interior_Landscape(Photo by CITY SOCIAL).jpeg

Lazy Daisy Coffee Co.’s bright, plant-filled space is ready to welcome Forest Acres neighbors. | Photo by City Social

Interior of Lazy Daisy Coffee Co. with natural light, rattan chairs, white tables, and leafy plants by the windows.

Looking for the next new restaurant hitting Cola’s food scene? Check out these buzzy places to eat and drink in Columbia — plus, some spots coming soon. Keep tabs on this list to stay ahead of the culinary curve. And don’t forget to bookmark it.

September

Charter 803 Bar & Grill, 269 Charter Oak Rd., Lexington | Bar and grill

This bar and grill has barbecue, hearty sandwiches, and some international spice influences.

Breakfast at Ruiz, 566 Spears Creek Church Rd., Elgin | Brunch

Brunch favorite expanded to Elgin, bringing shrimp & grits, French toast, and more.

Que! Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill, 1467 Sumter St. | Mexican

The downtown expansion of the local favorite is open in the former Pizza Hut location next to Greek Boys.

August

Arroyo Tacos + Tequila, 819 Harden St., Columbia | Mexican bar & grill

Five Points got a fresh taco + margarita bar from the Saluda’s crew, adding some late-night energy to the strip.

Knowledge Perk Coffee, 737 Gadsden St. | Coffee

USC students who live in Gateway 737 now have a spot for espresso drinks, brewed coffee, and study breaks.

Na’cho Margarita, 712 W Main St., Lexington | Mexican

Lexington’s newest Mexican spot leans into seafood with shrimp and octopus towers, as well as plenty of quick lunch specials.
Surfin Sumo, 1211 Taylor St., Columbia | Hawaiian–Japanese fusion

This casual downtown lunch spot serves poke bowls, kālua pork, and surf vibes.

Vedha Indian Cafe, 5076 Sunset Blvd., Lexington | Indian
Expect classic Indian dishes like biryani, butter chicken, and dosas, plus plenty of vegetarian-friendly options.

Vibez Coffee, 622 Canalside St., Columbia | Coffee shop

The new café at Sola Station pours honey matcha lattes and chill frozen brews.

July

Lazy Daisy Coffee Co., 4615 Forest Dr., Suite 1 | Coffee shop

A sunny Cardinal Crossing café pouring espresso drinks, teas, and honey lattes, complete with a pet-friendly patio.

Hibachi & Wings, 5594 Sunset Blvd., Lexington | Asian fusion

Plates of hibachi chicken and shrimp meet baskets of wings and Southern sides in this quick-service Lexington spot.

Dulce Losa Ice Cream Factory, 1400 Summit Pkwy | Ice cream

Northeast Columbia’s newest ice cream shop scoops more than 25 flavors with unlimited toppings in a playful, cow-themed space.

June

Lexington Steak house NL.png

Steve Cook, Ryan Jones, Joe Walker, and Brian Boyer outside of the new Ember steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington.

Photo by Forrest Clonts

16 Handles, 4840 Forest Dr., Suite 19, Forest Acres | Frozen yogurt + ice cream

The NYC-based self-serve yogurt and ice cream shop — offering 16 rotating flavors (including vegan options) and a toppings bar — will hold its grand opening on Saturday, June 28 at Trenholm Plaza. The first 100 guests get free fro‑yo, and there’ll be half-price treats midday.

The Champagne Restaurant & Lounge, 902 Gervais St. | Modern American + global cuisine

Opened in the historic Seaboard Railroad Station in the Vista, this upscale dining and lounge venue serves modern American cuisine in a space with a private dining room + outdoor patio.

Eatery 117, 117 Spears Creek Church Rd., Elgin | Breakfast + brunch

The new café serves loaded grits, classic breakfast plates, fresh salads, and espresso drinks.

Granby Burger, 2100 Devine St. | Burgers

This no-frills burger joint brings hand-pattied burgers with crowd-pleasers like the Mr. Knozit burger with pimento cheese. Don’t miss the double‑fried, hand‑cut fries — crispy, fresh, and perfect alongside your burger.

Ember, 101 W. Main St., Lexington | Steakhouse

The downtown Lexington steakhouse features hand‑cut aged steaks, sustainably sourced seafood, house‑made pastas, a signature wood‑ember grill, along with a curated wine list.

JJ’s Place, West Columbia + Soda City Market | Bakery

A Soda City Market favorite turned brick-and-mortar, JJ’s Place now serves fresh-baked sweets while keeping its Saturday market presence.

Mo’s Dairy Bar, 3239 Forest Dr., Forest Acres | Fast casual

Now open in the former Zesto’s, Mel’s brings a classic counter-service vibe with burgers, fries, and soft-serve cones. Just look at this double burger going viral on Reddit.

Thai Delicacies, 1213 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia | Thai + Burmese street food

Taking over the former Olde Country Buffet, this spot serves up an eclectic lineup of Thai and Burmese favorites — from papaya salad and pad Thai to poke bowls, khao soi, mochi ice cream, and mango sticky rice.

Don Luigi-9044.jpg

Alimentari Don Luigi is located in The Mills District in the former White Duck Taco location.

Photo by COLAtoday

May

Enzo’s Delicatessen, 612 Whaley St., Suite C | Italian deli

Now open in the Don Luigi location, Enzo’s new spot blends deli vibes with Italian market options.

Bibimbox + Kumo Kumo Café, 275 Park Terrace Dr., Suite #800 | Korean

This two-in-one concept brings Korean comfort food and playful sweets to Harbison. Order up spicy tteokbokki and crispy wings, then head to Kumo Kumo inside for matcha desserts and specialty drinks.

Sumo Sushi & Hibachi Grill, 1100 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo | Japanese + hibachi

This second area location serves up sizzling hibachi plates, sushi rolls, and deep-fried specialties, including the fan-favorite Godzilla roll.

April

Guthrie’s, Sunset Blvd. + Mineral Springs Rd., Lexington | Fried chicken

If you’re a fan of crispy chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and plenty of saucy condiment options, this one’s for you.

Que! Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill, 4420 Devine St. | Mexican

Taking over the former Barrio Tacos space, this new spot brings sizzling fajitas, queso-topped burritos, and a full bar.

Tacos Nayarit, 1100 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce | Mexican

Try the birria tacos or go for the al pastor — both come highly recommended.

The-Lawn-BullStreet-District-Rendering.jpg

Coastal Crust will anchor the new Lawn at BullStreet. | Rendering by 4240 Architecture

Coming soon

Gather COLA, BullStreet District | Food hall

This new food hall is scheduled to open later this year, featuring nine food vendors, two bars, and a rooftop lounge. Announced tenants include Cocobowlz, Bull and Bread, Bessie’s Burgers & More, Gyromania Grille Express, Big Easy Seafood, Smoke It Up Express, Bahn Sai, Los Chicanos Jr., and Kiki’s Chicken & Waffles.

Crispy Cones, 1710 Main St. (next to Moxy Hotel) | Dessert

Shark Tank–featured grilled dough cone ice cream shop opening its first Columbia location downtown.

Voodoo Brewing Co., Lexington | Brewery + pub

The locally run taproom from a Pennsylvania-based brewery is opening with 24 craft beers and pub bites.

Coastal Crust, The Lawn at BullStreet District | Wood-fired pizza | Projected opening: Late 2025

The SC-based pizzeria chain will open in the revitalized Williams Building, the centerpiece of The Lawn — a new community plaza in BullStreet. The pizzeria is planned for the historic façade space opening directly onto the green lawn.

Methodical Coffee, BullStreet District | Coffee shop | Projected opening: November

The Greenville-based roaster is opening a 3,400-sqft flagship café with a covered patio, upstairs lounge, and a private “library” space.

Mother’s Oysters + Pies, Shoppes at Flight Deck, Lexington | Raw bar + pizza | Projected opening: September

This Riviera-inspired spot will offer a rotating raw bar, Neapolitan-style pizzas, pasta, and wine.

Moltó Vino, 128 State St., West Columbia | Self-serve wine bar

Dreaming of 24/7 wine on tap? This membership-based spot features wall-to-wall wine machines and stylish vibes.

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, 2151 Boyce St., BullStreet District | Seafood | Projected opening: TBD

Set to open across from Segra Park, this NC-based chain brings oysters, seafood baskets, and beach-town vibes.

Vino Sabor, Corner of Sumter + Lady Streets | Wine bar | Projected opening: TBD

Construction is underway at this new downtown wine bar, designed by Columbia’s SC-based MOTA Design and Deck the Halls.

More from COLAtoday
IMG_5928.jpg
Culture
Go picking in these pumpkin patches around Columbia
It’s the season of the pumpkins, so we’re rounding up a list of places to go picking. Check out these patches, farms, and nurseries.
October 8, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
The-Figure-8-historical-marker-in-Columbia-SC
History
Columbia’s historical markers: The Figure 8
The number eight symbolizes South Carolina’s history — from the eight Lords Proprietors and colonial rulers to becoming the nation’s eighth state.
October 7, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
komiskhrfrrcemmnmo5p.jpeg
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
October 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1154
Culture
15 Historic street names in Columbia
Columbia, SC has 230+ years of history. In this guide, we’re diving into the city’s oldest streets and how they got their names.
September 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Circus at the Fair.jpeg
Events
Choose your own adventure at the SC State Fair
This year’s theme, Harvesting Happiness, sets the stage for rides, foods, music, and competitions at the SC State Fair.
September 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Professionally decorated front porch featuring pumpkins, flowers, and a fall wreath.
Real Estate
Meet the newest fall trend: Professional porch decorators
If you’re short on time this season, this may just be the perfect solution.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Amelia Grooms
April 2016-0027.JPG
Arts
Where to take music lessons in Columbia
From toddlers to retirees, explore local schools and programs that keep Columbians learning and playing music.
September 25, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Transmission Philly.jpg
Food
Late night food in the Soda City
Discover Columbia’s late-night dining spots, from Tex-Mex and pizza to pub fare and desserts, perfect for post-11 p.m. cravings.
September 24, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
State Fair GIF Smallerrrrr.gif
Events
Columbia’s fall bucket list
Check off each of these bucket list items to make the most of the fall season in the Midlands.
September 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2022 Boo at the Zoo-93.jpg
Play
Fall events happening around the Midlands
Make the most of the cooler weather with this list of the best local events and activities happening this fall.
September 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer