Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia

Looking for the next new restaurant hitting Cola’s food scene? Check out these buzzy places to eat and drink in Columbia — plus, some spots coming soon. Keep tabs on this list to stay ahead of the culinary curve. And don’t forget to bookmark it.

September

Charter 803 Bar & Grill , 269 Charter Oak Rd., Lexington | Bar and grill

This bar and grill has barbecue, hearty sandwiches, and some international spice influences.

Breakfast at Ruiz , 566 Spears Creek Church Rd., Elgin | Brunch

Brunch favorite expanded to Elgin, bringing shrimp & grits, French toast, and more.

Que! Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill , 1467 Sumter St. | Mexican

The downtown expansion of the local favorite is open in the former Pizza Hut location next to Greek Boys.

August

Arroyo Tacos + Tequila , 819 Harden St., Columbia | Mexican bar & grill

Five Points got a fresh taco + margarita bar from the Saluda’s crew, adding some late-night energy to the strip.

Knowledge Perk Coffee , 737 Gadsden St. | Coffee

USC students who live in Gateway 737 now have a spot for espresso drinks, brewed coffee, and study breaks.

Na’cho Margarita , 712 W Main St., Lexington | Mexican

Lexington’s newest Mexican spot leans into seafood with shrimp and octopus towers, as well as plenty of quick lunch specials.

Surfin Sumo , 1211 Taylor St., Columbia | Hawaiian–Japanese fusion

This casual downtown lunch spot serves poke bowls, kālua pork, and surf vibes.

Vedha Indian Cafe, 5076 Sunset Blvd., Lexington | Indian

Expect classic Indian dishes like biryani, butter chicken, and dosas, plus plenty of vegetarian-friendly options.

Vibez Coffee , 622 Canalside St., Columbia | Coffee shop

The new café at Sola Station pours honey matcha lattes and chill frozen brews.

July

Lazy Daisy Coffee Co. , 4615 Forest Dr., Suite 1 | Coffee shop

A sunny Cardinal Crossing café pouring espresso drinks, teas, and honey lattes, complete with a pet-friendly patio.

Hibachi & Wings , 5594 Sunset Blvd., Lexington | Asian fusion

Plates of hibachi chicken and shrimp meet baskets of wings and Southern sides in this quick-service Lexington spot.

Dulce Losa Ice Cream Factory , 1400 Summit Pkwy | Ice cream

Northeast Columbia’s newest ice cream shop scoops more than 25 flavors with unlimited toppings in a playful, cow-themed space.

June

Steve Cook, Ryan Jones, Joe Walker, and Brian Boyer outside of the new Ember steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington. Photo by Forrest Clonts

16 Handles, 4840 Forest Dr., Suite 19, Forest Acres | Frozen yogurt + ice cream

The NYC-based self-serve yogurt and ice cream shop — offering 16 rotating flavors (including vegan options) and a toppings bar — will hold its grand opening on Saturday, June 28 at Trenholm Plaza. The first 100 guests get free fro‑yo, and there’ll be half-price treats midday.

The Champagne Restaurant & Lounge, 902 Gervais St. | Modern American + global cuisine

Opened in the historic Seaboard Railroad Station in the Vista, this upscale dining and lounge venue serves modern American cuisine in a space with a private dining room + outdoor patio.

Eatery 117, 117 Spears Creek Church Rd., Elgin | Breakfast + brunch

The new café serves loaded grits, classic breakfast plates, fresh salads, and espresso drinks.

Granby Burger, 2100 Devine St. | Burgers

This no-frills burger joint brings hand-pattied burgers with crowd-pleasers like the Mr. Knozit burger with pimento cheese. Don’t miss the double‑fried, hand‑cut fries — crispy, fresh, and perfect alongside your burger.

Ember, 101 W. Main St., Lexington | Steakhouse

The downtown Lexington steakhouse features hand‑cut aged steaks, sustainably sourced seafood, house‑made pastas, a signature wood‑ember grill, along with a curated wine list.

JJ’s Place, West Columbia + Soda City Market | Bakery

A Soda City Market favorite turned brick-and-mortar, JJ’s Place now serves fresh-baked sweets while keeping its Saturday market presence.

Mo’s Dairy Bar, 3239 Forest Dr., Forest Acres | Fast casual

Now open in the former Zesto’s, Mel’s brings a classic counter-service vibe with burgers, fries, and soft-serve cones. Just look at this double burger going viral on Reddit.

Thai Delicacies, 1213 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia | Thai + Burmese street food

Taking over the former Olde Country Buffet, this spot serves up an eclectic lineup of Thai and Burmese favorites — from papaya salad and pad Thai to poke bowls, khao soi, mochi ice cream, and mango sticky rice.

Alimentari Don Luigi is located in The Mills District in the former White Duck Taco location. Photo by COLAtoday

May

Enzo’s Delicatessen, 612 Whaley St., Suite C | Italian deli

Now open in the Don Luigi location, Enzo’s new spot blends deli vibes with Italian market options.

Bibimbox + Kumo Kumo Café, 275 Park Terrace Dr., Suite #800 | Korean

This two-in-one concept brings Korean comfort food and playful sweets to Harbison. Order up spicy tteokbokki and crispy wings, then head to Kumo Kumo inside for matcha desserts and specialty drinks.

Sumo Sushi & Hibachi Grill, 1100 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo | Japanese + hibachi

This second area location serves up sizzling hibachi plates, sushi rolls, and deep-fried specialties, including the fan-favorite Godzilla roll.

April

Guthrie’s, Sunset Blvd. + Mineral Springs Rd., Lexington | Fried chicken

If you’re a fan of crispy chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and plenty of saucy condiment options, this one’s for you.

Que! Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill, 4420 Devine St. | Mexican

Taking over the former Barrio Tacos space, this new spot brings sizzling fajitas, queso-topped burritos, and a full bar.

Tacos Nayarit, 1100 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce | Mexican

Try the birria tacos or go for the al pastor — both come highly recommended.

Coastal Crust will anchor the new Lawn at BullStreet. | Rendering by 4240 Architecture

Coming soon

Gather COLA , BullStreet District | Food hall

This new food hall is scheduled to open later this year, featuring nine food vendors, two bars, and a rooftop lounge. Announced tenants include Cocobowlz, Bull and Bread, Bessie’s Burgers & More, Gyromania Grille Express, Big Easy Seafood, Smoke It Up Express, Bahn Sai, Los Chicanos Jr., and Kiki’s Chicken & Waffles.

Crispy Cones , 1710 Main St. (next to Moxy Hotel) | Dessert

Shark Tank–featured grilled dough cone ice cream shop opening its first Columbia location downtown.

Voodoo Brewing Co. , Lexington | Brewery + pub

The locally run taproom from a Pennsylvania-based brewery is opening with 24 craft beers and pub bites.

Coastal Crust, The Lawn at BullStreet District | Wood-fired pizza | Projected opening: Late 2025

The SC-based pizzeria chain will open in the revitalized Williams Building, the centerpiece of The Lawn — a new community plaza in BullStreet. The pizzeria is planned for the historic façade space opening directly onto the green lawn.

Methodical Coffee, BullStreet District | Coffee shop | Projected opening: November

The Greenville-based roaster is opening a 3,400-sqft flagship café with a covered patio, upstairs lounge, and a private “library” space.

Mother’s Oysters + Pies, Shoppes at Flight Deck, Lexington | Raw bar + pizza | Projected opening: September

This Riviera-inspired spot will offer a rotating raw bar, Neapolitan-style pizzas, pasta, and wine.

Moltó Vino, 128 State St., West Columbia | Self-serve wine bar

Dreaming of 24/7 wine on tap? This membership-based spot features wall-to-wall wine machines and stylish vibes.

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, 2151 Boyce St., BullStreet District | Seafood | Projected opening: TBD

Set to open across from Segra Park, this NC-based chain brings oysters, seafood baskets, and beach-town vibes.

Vino Sabor, Corner of Sumter + Lady Streets | Wine bar | Projected opening: TBD

Construction is underway at this new downtown wine bar, designed by Columbia’s SC-based MOTA Design and Deck the Halls.