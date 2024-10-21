🗳️ How to avoid long lines on Election Day

Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5) is less than a month away, and we have a feeling Columbia’s polls will be busy. The good news: South Carolina voters can take advantage of early voting during a presidential election for the first time ever. This initiative began in 2022 as a way to help voters beat the crowds and avoid last-minute delays on Election Day.

Ready to make your vote count? Here’s what you need to know:

When to vote early

Early voting is happening now; it started on Monday, Oct. 21.

Early voting ends on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Where to vote

Every county in South Carolina will have at least one early voting center. Find out where to go using the list of early voting locations for the 2024 General Election.

Voting hours

You can vote Mondays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting is closed on Sunday, Oct. 27.

What to expect

When you vote early, make sure to bring a valid photo ID. You’ll use the same voting machines that are used on Election Day, and your early vote will be counted just like the ones cast on Nov. 5. However, there won’t be any early election results announced, so you’ll still need to wait for the final count.

Find an early voting center