Introducing the new “Joe E. Taylor, Jr. Way” sign

To honor the late Joe Taylor — a former councilman of Columbia — the cities of West Columbia and Columbia, along with state and local leaders, revealed “Joe E. Taylor, Jr. Way” at an event held at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater last week.

Senator Nikki Setzler, Representative Micah Caskey, City of West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles, and City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann all spoke about Joe Taylor’s commitment to his cities, family, and career.

Mayor Rickenmann wrote in an Instagram caption: “Today, we dedicated the Gervais Street bridge to Joe Taylor. As a councilman, community leader, and friend, Joe did so much for our community and our state. Every day, I continue to hear about things he did for us that we didn’t even know he did.”

“Though he’s no longer with us, he will always be remembered. Joe cared so deeply about Columbia and I, along with Rep. Caskey, Mayor Miles, and Senator Setzler, am grateful to honor him and his legacy through this small gesture.”