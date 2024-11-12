Support Us Button Widget
✨ Kick off the holidays at Vista Lights

Enjoy an evening of twinkling lights, a towering Christmas tree, and live entertainment for the whole family during this annual holiday tradition.

November 12, 2024 
Germaine Foo
Pro tip: Come early to enjoy live performances, shop local, and grab one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for your loved ones.

It’s that time of year again, COLA. The 39th annual Vista Lights event returns on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. to kick off the holidays.

Presented by Prisma Health, this festive tradition brings together more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants to showcase holiday treasures + delicious treats in the Vista. Parts of Gervais, Park, and Lincoln streets will be transformed into a winter wonderland (and closed to traffic).

The Vista has planned an evening full of family fun, featuring:

  • Live music by the Station Seven Band
  • A dazzling tree lighting at the corner of Gervais and Lincoln Streets at 7 p.m.
  • A special appearance by Santa
  • An artisan market
  • And so much more

In the spirit of giving, The Vista is partnering with Blue Marlin to support families in Western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. You can help by donating new, unwrapped toys and dropping them off in the trailer outside Blue Marlin.

