Spend your Thanksgiving Day at The Nickelodeon Theater

If you’re looking for something to do on Thanksgiving or want to plan a movie outing with your friends or family, see what the local theater has going on over the next few weeks. Fun fact: The Nick will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Now playing

“A Real Pain” | R | Monday, Nov. 25-Sunday, Dec. 1 | Cousins reunite for a trip to Poland in honor of their grandmother.

“Wicked” | PG | Monday, Nov. 25-Wednesday, Dec. 4 | Elphaba, a misunderstood girl, and Glinda, the popular girl, become roommates at Shiz University in the Land of Oz.

Bonus: Don’t miss Book Club Night at The Nick — a talkback collaboration event with All Good Books to discuss the movie — happening on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Get 10% off your movie ticket with proof of any book purchase from All Good Books. City Editor Sam here — a friend and I participated in Book Club Night for “It Ends With Us.” Check out how I spent my night on Main Street.