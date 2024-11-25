Support Us Button Widget
Spend your Thanksgiving Day at The Nickelodeon Theater

Looking for plans this week or wanting to plan an outing with friends and family? Here are two movies playing currently at The Nickelodeon Theater.

November 25, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia SC Oct 2022-3667.jpg

Save room for popcorn + soda after your Thanksgiving meal. | Photo by COLAtoday

If you’re looking for something to do on Thanksgiving or want to plan a movie outing with your friends or family, see what the local theater has going on over the next few weeks. Fun fact: The Nick will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Now playing

“A Real Pain” | R | Monday, Nov. 25-Sunday, Dec. 1 | Cousins reunite for a trip to Poland in honor of their grandmother.

“Wicked” | PG | Monday, Nov. 25-Wednesday, Dec. 4 | Elphaba, a misunderstood girl, and Glinda, the popular girl, become roommates at Shiz University in the Land of Oz.

Bonus: Don’t miss Book Club Night at The Nick — a talkback collaboration event with All Good Books to discuss the movie — happening on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Get 10% off your movie ticket with proof of any book purchase from All Good Books. City Editor Sam here — a friend and I participated in Book Club Night for “It Ends With Us.” Check out how I spent my night on Main Street.

