The Vista for Valentine’s: 4 spots we’d love to spend the holiday at

Plan a visit to The Vista for a Valentine’s Day to remember. The Vista, known for being a hub for arts and entertainment, is filled with an eclectic variety of restaurants which makes it the perfect place for dinner.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites so you can show your sweetheart a good time:
- City Grit: Impress your guest with the best when you opt for an upscale casual dinner at City Grit, a 2023 James Beard Finalist known for its tasty tapas + wine.
- Gervais & Vine: Have a taste for modern Mediterranean bites? Yes, chef. Enjoy an evening filled with fresh food and wine served in a cozy dining room or al fresco on the patio.
- SC State State Museum: How about dinner and a show? Amore Under the Stars features delicious food from Loosh Culinaire, a champagne bar, live music, an exclusive planetarium laser show, and more.
- Mellow Mushroom: Valentine’s Day can still be special even if your spending the night in. Pick up a pizza, an order of wings, or plant-based goodies from Mellow Mushroom.
Pro tip: Surprise your sweetheart with a sweet treat from Kaminsky’s, whether you end the evening with a signature dessert martini or a pre-ordered specialty cake.