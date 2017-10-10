Your Columbia Halloween 2017 Guide 🎃

From corn mazes to haunted houses – whether you’re looking to scream or snuggle up with a blanket, pumpkin-spice-something + your kids – here’s your guide to all things October-y in Columbia.

Maze/Outdoors 🕸

Scarecrows in the Garden | now-Oct. 31 | Tues.-Sat.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. + Sun.: 1-5 p.m. | Gardens of Robert Mills House | 1616 Blanding St. | free | exhibit of handmade scarecrows made by locals

Dark Knight’s Terror Trail | now-Nov. 4 | Thurs.-Sat., 7 p.m. | 2076 Highway Church Rd., Elgin | $5-33 | eerie five-minute escape rooms + outdoor guided trail

2017 Corn Maze: American Farmer | now-Nov. 12 | Fridays: 6-11 p.m.; Saturdays: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. + Sundays: 2-7 p.m. | Clinton-Sease Farm | 382 Olde Farm Rd., Lexington | $12 | explore the history + contributions of American farmers; BYOflashlight

Discuss + Show 🗣

Listening to Murder: A True Crime Podcast Panel | Fri., Oct 13 | 7-8:30 p.m. | Richland Library Main | 1431 Assembly St. | free | ft. hosts of popular podcasts Accused, Breakdown and Undisclosed; 18+

Spooky, Scary! | Thurs., Oct. 19 | 8-10 p.m. | War Mouth | 1209 Franklin St. | free | scary stories by local storytellers; hosted by Carolina Archive of Storytelling

Advertising Horror Stories | Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 5:30-8 p.m. | Swamp Cabbage Brewing | 921 Brookwood Dr. | free for members, $15 for non-members

Evil Dead, The Musical | Oct. 27-Nov. 11 | Trustus Theatre | $25-35 | 520 Lady St.

Party 👻

“SLAY THE DEAD” Halloween Cut Party | Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m. | Style Me Riche’ Studio | 1509 Fontaine Rd. | $20 | costume party

The 4th Annual HALLOWEEN COSTUME BASH | Sat., Oct. 28 | 533 Clemson Rd. | $20-250 | costume/masquerade party hosted by Beasy Baby + Neek from HOT 103.9

Randy and Mr. Lahey with Matthew Silver Halloween Party | Sun., Oct. 29 | New Brookland Tavern | 122 State St., West Columbia | $21.49 | live performances of songs + skits

Trap or Treat Halloween Party | Sun., Oct. 29 | 5-9 p.m. | Blue in the Vista | 721 Lady St., 210 | $10 at the door or free with RSVP or high school ID | costume contest

HOWLoween Tricks & Treats | Thursday, Oct. 26 | 6-8 p.m. | Grill Marks in the Vista | 711 Gervais St. | free to attend | costume contest for dogs + kids, and drink specials for adults

Growl at the Moon | Oct. 26, 7-11 p.m. | S.C. State Museum | $28-40 | museum ghost tours, a laser light show set to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, fortunetelling, food, craft beer; costumes encouraged

A Free Times Halloween | Oct 26, 8-10 p.m. | 1208 Washington Place | $20 | haunted bank vault, spooky bar, a haunted library, horror movies on the terrace, cash bar, DJ

Gala with a Bite following Dracula: Ballet With A Bite | Oct. 27, 9 p.m.-midnight | City Market Place: A City Market Vista Venue | 705 B Gervais St. | masquerade ball; yo pros use code youngblood for discounted tickets

Haunted ☠️

Hall of Horrors | now-Oct. 31 | 1153 Walter Price St., Cayce | $10-20 | zombie survival experiences + haunted attractions

Deceased Farm | now-Nov. 4 | 382 Olde Farm Rd., Lexington | $16/Thurs.+Sun. + $20/Fri.+Sat. | self-guided “3-D nightmare”

Festival 🎟

Fall Festival | Sat., Oct. 21 | 4-6 p.m. | Lexington County Public Library, Irmo Branch | 6251 St. Andrews Rd. | free | costume parade, food truck + games

Thrills at the Mill Halloween Festival | Sat., Oct. 21 | 4-7 p.m. | Lexington’s Old Mill | 711 E. Main St., Lexington | free | costume contest, games, face painting + more

Lake SCarolina | Sun., Oct. 22 | 4 p.m. | Jeep Rogers YMCA | 900 Lake Carolina Rd. | free | inflatable slide, obstacle course, hayride + pumpkin patch; non-scary costumes, please

Will O’ the Wisp | Sat., Oct. 28 | 4-8 p.m. | Saluda Shoals Park | 5605 Bush River Rd. | $8/child + $3/adult day of the event | face painting, maze, singing pumpkin show + more

City of West Columbia’s Fall Back Fest 2017 | Fri., Nov. 3 | 100-200 State St., West Columbia | free to attend | food, music + live mural art

ForKids 🎃

Tween Extreme: Harry Potter Potions Class | Thurs. Oct. 12 | 4-5 p.m. | Lexington Public Library Main | 5440 Augusta Rd., Lexington | free | take the sorting hat test + mix potions

Spirits Alive at Elmwood Cemetery | Thurs. Oct. 12 | 6-9:30 p.m. | Elmwood Cemetery | 501 Elmwood Ave. | $4-12 | guided tour of Columbia’s haunted past

Kid’s Corn Maze | Mon.-Sat. in Oct. | 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. | Wingard’s Market | 1403 N. Lake Dr., Lexington | $3 | explore the maze + receive a pumpkin at the end

Boo at the Zoo | Oct. 20-30 | 6-9 p.m. | Riverbanks Zoo & Garden | 500 Wildlife Pkwy. | $9/members + $11/non-members | Spooky Safari, a haunted carousel, Frankenstein’s Foam Zone + more

12th annual Trick or Treat with the Greeks | Wed., Oct. 25 | 5-7 p.m. | Greek Village at UofSC, off Blossom St. | carnival games, face painting, bounce house, donation drive for costumes for patients at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital | parking available on Lincoln, between Blossom + Devine

Historic Columbia’s Trunk or Treat | Fri., Oct. 27 | 5:30-7 p.m. | Robert Mills House Parking Lot | 1616 Blanding St. | free | trick or treat with Historic Columbia

KIDZ DANCE PARTY (TYE DYE/COSTUME PARTY) | Fri., Oct. 27 | 6-9 p.m. | 3040 McNaughton Dr., Suite C | $2-8 | wear tye-dye shirts or your halloween costume

Halloween Hoopla | Tues., Oct. 31 | 4-8 p.m. | Edventure Children’s Museum | 211 Gervais St. | $5/kids 13+ | slime machine, pumpkin smashing, + more

City of Columbia’s Spooktacular Halloween Party | Tues., Oct. 31 | 5-9 p.m. | Dutch Square Mall | 421 Bush River Rd. | free | escape rooms, pumpkin patch, costume contest + more

