Real Estate

Meet the newest fall trend: Professional porch decorators

If you’re short on time this season, this may just be the perfect solution.

September 26, 2025 • 
Amelia Grooms
Professionally decorated front porch featuring pumpkins, flowers, and a fall wreath.

Businesses like Pumpkin Patch Patios in Charlotte specialize in transforming porches into seasonal paradises — should Columbia follow suit?

Photo courtesy of @pumpkinpatchpatios

Here in Columbia, we’re beyond ready to slip into sweater weather — even if it’s still 80º outside. But does your home reflect that same level of seasonal enthusiasm?

Enter: professional porch decorators, the new way to step up your seasonal curb appeal without the hassle of crafting your own display from scratch.

Consider these “pumpkin concierges” your porch’s Fairy Godmother, taking your fall-inspired decor vision from Pinterest board to reality.

While much of the displays from these businesses centers around pumpkins, you can truly make them your own — hay bales and corn stalks can make an appearance, too, depending on your vision, available space, and budget.

The trend has yet to make its way to Columbia as far as we can tell, but it’s been steadily gaining popularity across numerous other states, including neighboring North Carolina.

Now, we’re turning the floor over to you — would you hire a professional porch decorator? Let us know.

