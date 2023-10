Looking for a new listen to add to your rotation? The South Carolina State Museum is excited to release its first-ever podcast series, “Our State, Our Stories,” just in time for its 35th birthday celebration happening this Saturday, Nov. 4.

This season uncovers the true story behind “Bubba the Ghost,” dives into the creation of Finn the Megalodon, goes behind the scenes with the Collections Team, and explores how the museum is planning for the next 35 years — and more.

Learn more and listen