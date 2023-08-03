Would you change your name for a lifetime of free food, drinks, or tickets?

City Editor Sam here. If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you may have seen that Subway is offering its biggest super fan a lifetime of free subs if they legally change their name to “Subway.”

It got us thinking — which local spots would we change our names to if that meant we would receive a lifetime supply of free food, drinks, or tickets?

You can just call City Editor David Drip from now on. He’d give up his first name if it meant he could order a nitro cold brew or the curry hummus wrap for free for the rest of his life.

Just call me City Editor smallSUAGR from now on. I just can’t pass up daily delectable pastries aside a vanilla latte. Better yet, I’d gladly change my name to Malfunction Junction or Elmwood if it meant I never had to sit in traffic again.

Is there a local business you’d change your name for if it meant you’d get a lifetime supply of something? Let us know which local spot you’d consider a name change for.