Lexington School District Two unveils new Performing Arts Center

103,400 sqft — that’s the size of Lexington School District Two’s new Performing Arts Center at 3205 Platt Springs Rd. in West Columbia, built to rival some of the best performance venues in the Midlands.

The $52 million project marks the culmination of a decade-long vision supported by a $225 million bond referendum passed in 2014. The state-of-the-art venue features:



two-level balcony with seating for over 1,500

top-notch lighting and sound systems

Is set to host performances, statewide conferences, professional development sessions, and community events.

The center is currently showcasing the District Art Show, featuring student artworks, open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Wednesday, May 15. In June, the center will debut its Fine Art Summer Camp and later unveil the inaugural members of the Lexington Two Fine Arts Hall of Fame, celebrating notable contributions to local arts.