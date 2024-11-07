Support Us Button Widget
City  Education

A Midlands Technical College team of six is conducting research to help NASA

This week, Midlands Technical College students conducting calcium oxalate research saw their project launch into space on Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) Mission 18.

November 7, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
MTC.png

MTC’s team of six — Craig Elliot, Robert Ferguson, Emmi Rosario, Will Turner, Kayioko Jenkins-Fisher, and Jordi Fernandez

Back in March, Midlands Technical College (MTC) was selected as one of 37 to participate in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) Mission 18. Fun fact: MTC is the first and only college in SC chosen to participate in the SSEP + Research done by MTC students will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS).

The research

A team of six — four students, a lab technician, and a faculty advisor — are trying to understand how microgravity affects the production of calcium oxalate crystals in edible greens. Let’s break that down.

Calcium oxalate, produced in plants like spinach, can lead to kidney stones forming more easily in microgravity. The research will help inform what nutritional sources can be grown in space during long-duration spaceflights.

This week, the MTC Mavericks traveled to Kennedy Space Center in Florida to watch their project blast into space. Watch the launch.

What happens now?

Over six weeks, astronauts aboard the mission will experiment + then return to Earth. The teams will perform an analysis, comparing the results to their control experiment on Earth, and then present their findings at a conference, likely to be held at The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the mission by visiting the SSEP website or NASA’s website.

More from COLAtoday
Fountain in Five Points_Sylvia S.png
Culture
How to participate in the Philosophy of Five Points
Explore Five Points through the Philosophy of Five Points event and participate in the Curiosity Crawl. Participants will come across activation site features and experience a merge of art, philosophy, and local culture of Five Points.
November 7, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLAtoday Steel Hands Brewing
Food
Steel Hands Vista Distilling and Brewing opens with a slate of weekend events
Steel Hands, a highly anticipated brewery and distillery, will open its doors in Columbia, South Carolina this weekend.
November 6, 2024
 · 
Mitch Hooper
Soda City
Events
Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups
The holidays are just around the corner in Columbia, South Carolina, and these local vendors are offering food, drinks, and decor perfect for each seasonal festivity.
November 6, 2024
 · 
Mitch Hooper
city of columbia
Nonprofits
Open board seats for nonprofits in Columbia
Are you looking to serve the community? We’re compiling a list of open board seats in Cola
November 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
763 Meeting Street Antique Mall
Live
Happy Hauling: flea markets, trade, vintage, and resale shops in Columbia
Here’s the deal — the flea market and vintage shopping scene is stellar in the Soda City
November 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Gamecock pregame atmosphere
Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball: 2024-25 season preview
South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball enter the 2024-25 season as the reigning champions, bringing large expectations for the new year.
November 4, 2024
 · 
Mitch Hooper
SC-Election Results - feature image
City
Your guide to Election Day in Columbia, SC
Election Day is Tues., Nov. 5. Here’s the need-to-know information. 🗳
November 1, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fall in Columbia, SC
Culture
Our readers’ local horror date stories
We get it — dating is scary. Share your horror date stories that still haunt you to this day.
October 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Read Freely NL version.png
Events
Meet Read Freely Fest, South Carolina’s new book festival
Richland Library will host the inaugural Read Freely Fest featuring author talks, book signings, and performances.
October 29, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
fallbackfest2023.png
Festivals
Preview the 8th Annual Fall Back Fest ahead of this weekend
The City of West Columbia’s 8th Annual Fall Back Fest is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the 100-300 blocks of State Street. Here’s what you can expect at the free fall festival.
October 28, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson