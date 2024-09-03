Historic funding boosts USC’s impact on statewide research

USC secured $309 million in sponsored research awards during the past fiscal year, highlighting a 27% increase. This growth follows the university’s expanding role in key research areas, including energy efficiency and healthcare.
Key initiatives
- USC launched five new research institutes focusing on water quality, cardiovascular health, and rural education.
- A $10.2 million award supports advanced battery technologies within the SC Nexus consortium
SC-focused research
- Programs like the statewide Brain Health Network aim to improve cognitive care for South Carolinians, with broader impacts expected.
The rise in funding is supported by initiatives like the Propel Research Mentorship Program, which has helped early-career faculty secure over $27 million since 2022. “This funding enables us to do big, impactful things for the Palmetto State,” Julius Fridriksson, vice president for research, said highlighting the collective efforts of USC’s research community.