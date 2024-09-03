Support Us Button Widget
City  Education

Historic funding boosts USC’s impact on statewide research

USC secured $309 million in sponsored research awards in 2024, supporting key initiatives in energy, healthcare, and statewide innovation.

September 3, 2024 • 
David Stringer
231003_mind_and_brain_005.jpg

The Brain Health Network is working to improve cognitive care for South Carolinians.

Photo provided by USC

USC secured $309 million in sponsored research awards during the past fiscal year, highlighting a 27% increase. This growth follows the university’s expanding role in key research areas, including energy efficiency and healthcare.

Key initiatives

SC-focused research

  • Programs like the statewide Brain Health Network aim to improve cognitive care for South Carolinians, with broader impacts expected.

The rise in funding is supported by initiatives like the Propel Research Mentorship Program, which has helped early-career faculty secure over $27 million since 2022. “This funding enables us to do big, impactful things for the Palmetto State,” Julius Fridriksson, vice president for research, said highlighting the collective efforts of USC’s research community.

More from COLAtoday
Ground Breaking.JPG
Development
Capital City/Lake Murray Country Tourism celebrates successful year
CCLMC highlighted a successful year in tourism, with major events and expansions planned, including the Great Race in 2025.
August 30, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
1999 time capsule pics.png
History
Columbia’s 1999 time capsule
What was Columbia like at the turn of the millennium? We took a look back at the final year of the 20th century to see what life was like pre-Y2K.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Michael Beausoleil
All_MKTs_Events_page_Pexels_Laptop
How to navigate our community events page
Never again wonder how to browse for cool events in our city or how to upload your own.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Travis Meier
River Access Point 2.png
Travel and Outdoors
The City of Cayce announced a new river access point on the Congaree River
If you enjoy floating down the river, the City of Cayce introduced a new and open access point on the Congaree River that will offer families more recreation river use.
August 29, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Gamecock WIlly B.JPG
Sports
Gamecock football nicknames and pronunciations
Practice these pronunciations and remember these nicknames so you’ll be ready to cheer on the Gamecocks.
August 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Soda City FC.jpg
Sports
Soda City FC forms alliance to expand soccer in the Midlands
The Columbia SC Professional Soccer Alliance is working towards elevating soccer in the Midlands by introducing professional teams and expanding opportunities.
August 26, 2024
USC School of medicine
Education
USC’s board of trustees approved a new master plan, shaping the future SC’s flagship university
USC is being upgraded. Residence halls, Thomas Cooper Library, a new School of Medicine, and more could be a part of the university’s future thanks to a new master plan approved by USC’s Board of Trustees.
August 23, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Local authors section at Richland Library
Play
Books written by authors with Columbia connections
Whether you’re looking for your next leisure read, a book for the whole family, or a thrilling fictional novel, we’ve got a list of books written by local authors in Columbia.
August 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The Runout.jpeg
Music
Columbia Museum of Art launches lunchtime folk series
Enjoy local folk music at Boyd Plaza every Friday this fall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during the Lunchtime Folk Music Series.
August 22, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Image from iOS (1)
Live
Unwritten rules of Columbia
From unspoken rules to commuting, we’ve compiled tips, tricks, and fun memories we share as locals who know the city like the backs of our hands. Consider this your official list of unofficial Columbia rules.
August 22, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson