SC’s only Executive MBA program is opening doors for students

July 19, 2024 • 
College of Charleston
A MBA candidate graduating at a College of Charleston commencement exercise.

The College of Charleston’s one-year MBA is ranked by U.S. News and World Report as a top 10 public MBA program in the nation for job placement.

Photo provided by College of Charleston

Looking to advance your career? The College of Charleston’s Executive MBA can help. Designed for busy professionals, this 18-month hybrid program offers:

  • Flexibility: Balance work + school with a format that fits your schedule
  • Networking opportunities: Build valuable connections in a cohort-based setting
  • Affordable tuition: Pay the same rate of $57,500, no matter where you live (in-state or out-of-state)

Bonus: International immersion programs in Panama (Charleston’s sister city) and executive coaching help candidates thrive as executives.

