Showcase your state spirit at the State Fair

Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale…you know the song. The 2024 theme for the South Carolina State Fair is “46 Reasons to Celebrate SC,” celebrating our 46 counties. In collaboration with this year’s theme, additional categories and divisions have been added to the Fair’s competitive exhibits, including the “Spirit of Carolina” awards, showcasing the best of South Carolina’s beauty and creativity.

If that’s your wheelhouse, entries are now open for its annual competitive exhibits, which will be on display from Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 20. Exhibitors can submit in various categories until Sunday, Sept. 1 with over $300,000 in premiums set to be awarded to winners.



Categories include agriculture, art, home and crafts, flowers, photography, livestock, quilts, baked goods, and textiles.

Entry details and instructions

Earlier this year, the fair awarded $530,000 in scholarships to 53 students, supporting education and SC’s agricultural roots.