Showcase your state spirit at the State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair’s 2024 theme, “46 Reasons to Celebrate SC,” honors all 46 counties with expanded exhibit categories, including the “Spirit of Carolina” awards, highlighting our state’s beauty and creativity.

July 1, 2024 • 
David Stringer
SCSF-Oct 2023-photo by Forrest Clonts_202-webres.jpg

How do your flowers stack up to the state’s best?

Photo by Forrest Clonts

Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale…you know the song. The 2024 theme for the South Carolina State Fair is “46 Reasons to Celebrate SC,” celebrating our 46 counties. In collaboration with this year’s theme, additional categories and divisions have been added to the Fair’s competitive exhibits, including the “Spirit of Carolina” awards, showcasing the best of South Carolina’s beauty and creativity.

If that’s your wheelhouse, entries are now open for its annual competitive exhibits, which will be on display from Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 20. Exhibitors can submit in various categories until Sunday, Sept. 1 with over $300,000 in premiums set to be awarded to winners.

  • Categories include agriculture, art, home and crafts, flowers, photography, livestock, quilts, baked goods, and textiles.
  • Entry details and instructions.

Earlier this year, the fair awarded $530,000 in scholarships to 53 students, supporting education and SC’s agricultural roots.

More from COLAtoday
87348130_220583525747066_1280042591616107317_n
Food
Answered: These Columbia restaurants come with a side of nostalgia
COLAtoday readers shared which local restaurants + meals spark deep nostalgia — and we think you’ll agree.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
A bright blue car sits on a field with its hood open as part of a car show in Columbia, SC.
Events
Vroom, vroom: Car shows in and around Columbia
Around these parts, car show culture rolls deep.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
Historic Cola
City
Celebrate 803 Day: Uniting the Midlands community
The inaugural 803 Day on August 3 will unite the Midlands with a 5K run, festival, $8.03 specials, a scavenger hunt, and community support, celebrating local pride and heritage.
July 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Credit- Bennie Brawley -Enhanced-NR-1-2.png
Events
How to celebrate the Fourth of July if you don’t like fireworks
Not everyone loves the loud boom that echoes as fireworks go off on Independence Day. Here’s a short guide for how to still participate in the celebration if you (or your pets) don’t like fireworks.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Soda City 2024-8965.jpg
Live
The cost of living in Columbia
Discover the cost of living for Columbia, including housing, transportation, and everyday expenses. Find out how Columbia, SC compares to the national average in terms of affordability.
June 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia’s skyline at night. | Photo by Timothy M.
Introducing our 2024 Picture of the Year contest
Following the success of hundreds of submissions in 2023, we are getting a jump on our 2024 contest.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Ted Bauer
Screenshot 2024-06-27 at 3.01.23 PM.png
Updates underway at Owens Field
Work at Owens Field Park in Rosewood enhances 10 acres of soccer fields for safety and use, funded by a $1.8M city project.
June 27, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Heat dangers
Travel and Outdoors
Tips for staying cool while the Midlands is under heat advisories
They don’t call Columbia famously hot for nothin’, but while the heat stays in the triple digits and the Midlands is under heat advisories, here are tips and recommendations for other activities.
June 26, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fireworks over Segra Park
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Midlands
Break out the star-spangled attire and picnic blanket for a night of Fourth of July fireworks in Columbia.
June 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Tubing BBB
Weather
Remembering Cola’s hottest days on record
Columbia’s hottest day on record was June 29, 2012 when the Capital City hit 113°F.
June 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer