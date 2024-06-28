Support Us Button Widget

Introducing our 2024 Picture of the Year contest

Following the success of hundreds of submissions in 2023, we are getting a jump on our 2024 contest.

June 28, 2024 • 
Ted BauerSamantha Robertson
Columbia’s skyline at night. | Photo by Timothy M.

At the beginning of 2024, we ran a photo contest and garnered over 144 submissions. Thanks, Cola. We love how shutterbug-y you are.

We had almost 900 votes for our Picture of the Year contest and “Columbia’s Skyline at Night” — this year’s winner — garnered over 34.4% of the votes.

We’re almost halfway through 2024 now (whoa), so we’re officially opening up the 2024 Picture of the Year contest. You can submit shots now + we’ll casually remind you a few more times before the end of the year. We’ll pick a winner at the beginning of 2025.

The rules

Most important rule: Photo submissions must include a visual element that directly connects to Columbia. Examples include a photo from a local sporting event, music performance, festival, or other 2024 events; a picture taken at a local park; or a shot that highlights a landmark in our city.

Photos that do not include a local element will not be considered. Additionally, photos that include nudity or offensive language or visuals will not be accepted.

Finalists will be selected by our team at the beginning of next year, and then we’ll open up a vote via the newsletter and social media after that.

If you’re ready to submit a photo, you can do that now.

Inspiration

Where to go

Visual inspiration can arrive anywhere, but you can also strategically position yourself for an amazing snap.

Consider attending a major summer event, checking out one of Cola’s awesome parks, taking your fur-ever friend on a hike, or even sipping a latte at a top coffee shop.

There’s beauty in so many moments. Document yours because we’d love to share your results with our readers.

