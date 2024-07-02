Answered: These Columbia restaurants come with a side of nostalgia

Earlier this month, we asked: Which Columbia restaurant or meal sparks the most nostalgia for you? Maybe it’s a place that’s long gone, or one you haven’t been to in a while.

Piece of cake, right? COLAtoday readers sent us food for thought — let’s stroll down memory lane.

Rockaway Athletic Club + Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern

Myers T. is nostalgic for the cheeseburger and pimento cheese fries from Rockaway, while @ralexsmith4 shouted out Rockaway’s pimento burger. Dozens of locals agreed. Truly, there was nothing like Rockaway’s pimento cheese — come back to us.

Yesterdays

The former Yesterdays restaurant. Photo via @fivepointssc

Other spots

The Whig stirs up feelings: Kevin S. dreams of the gravy fries while David J. often thinks of the chicken sandwich. Justin V. misses the burger.

Amy K. has a sweet spot for a slice of cake from Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe.

Ed S. said he’d “sure love one more Sandy’s Super Slaw Dog with a side of potato salad” from Sandy’s Famous Hot Dogs

Lizzie W. and other readers said the chicken fingers from Hooligan’s would be their nostalgic meal of choice.

Pat D. said she’ll always miss Garibaldi’s Five Points — especially the crispy flounder.

Many COLAtoday readers said they’d love a meal from El Burrito, Tapp’s, Blue Cactus, Basil Pot, The Golden Crown, Captain’s Kitchen, Groucho’s, and Elite Epicurean.

Y’all understood the assignment.