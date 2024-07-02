Support Us Button Widget
Food

Answered: These Columbia restaurants come with a side of nostalgia

COLAtoday readers shared which local restaurants + meals spark deep nostalgia — and we think you’ll agree.

July 2, 2024 • 
Monica Garske
87348130_220583525747066_1280042591616107317_n

Rockaway’s famous pimento cheese burger — oh how us locals miss it.

Photo by @forrestclonts

Earlier this month, we asked: Which Columbia restaurant or meal sparks the most nostalgia for you? Maybe it’s a place that’s long gone, or one you haven’t been to in a while.

Piece of cake, right? COLAtoday readers sent us food for thought — let’s stroll down memory lane.

Rockaway Athletic Club + Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern

  • Both of these now defunct gems were among the most popular Cola spots that hold nostalgia, including on our Instagram and Facebook feeds. “This is the only right answer,” said @thecrediblehulk803.
  • Myers T. is nostalgic for the cheeseburger and pimento cheese fries from Rockaway, while @ralexsmith4 shouted out Rockaway’s pimento burger. Dozens of locals agreed. Truly, there was nothing like Rockaway’s pimento cheese — come back to us.
  • Yesterdays brings back mouthwatering memories: Phyllis O. misses the meatloaf while Irish P. dreams of the country fried steak. Jeffrey S. remembers the Arkansas Traveler and Chicken + Grits.
colatoday_83156278_802142956952038_8580495428924139609_n

The former Yesterdays restaurant.

Photo via @fivepointssc

Other spots

  • The Whig (RIP, sweet friend) stirs up feelings: Kevin S. dreams of the gravy fries while David J. often thinks of the chicken sandwich. Justin V. misses the burger. We’re with you.
  • Dean G. said he’s hankering for the double cheeseburger with onion rings from Mack’s Cash Grocerytime for a visit, Dean.
  • Amy K. has a sweet spot for a slice of cake from Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe and said the queso + chips from Cantina 76 also bring her to a “happy place.”
  • Ed S. said he’d “sure love one more Sandy’s Super Slaw Dog with a side of potato salad” from Sandy’s Famous Hot Dogs.
  • Lizzie W. and other readers said the chicken fingers from Hooligan’s would be their nostalgic meal of choice.
  • Pat D. said she’ll always miss Garibaldi’s Five Points — especially the crispy flounder.
  • Many COLAtoday readers said they’d love a meal from El Burrito, Tapp’s, Blue Cactus, Basil Pot, The Golden Crown, Captain’s Kitchen, Groucho’s, and Elite Epicurean.

Y’all understood the assignment.

More from COLAtoday
A bright blue car sits on a field with its hood open as part of a car show in Columbia, SC.
Events
Vroom, vroom: Car shows in and around Columbia
Around these parts, car show culture rolls deep.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
SCSF-Oct 2023-photo by Forrest Clonts_202-webres.jpg
Education
Showcase your state spirit at the State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair’s 2024 theme, “46 Reasons to Celebrate SC,” honors all 46 counties with expanded exhibit categories, including the “Spirit of Carolina” awards, highlighting our state’s beauty and creativity.
July 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Historic Cola
City
Celebrate 803 Day: Uniting the Midlands community
The inaugural 803 Day on August 3 will unite the Midlands with a 5K run, festival, $8.03 specials, a scavenger hunt, and community support, celebrating local pride and heritage.
July 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Credit- Bennie Brawley -Enhanced-NR-1-2.png
Events
How to celebrate the Fourth of July if you don’t like fireworks
Not everyone loves the loud boom that echoes as fireworks go off on Independence Day. Here’s a short guide for how to still participate in the celebration if you (or your pets) don’t like fireworks.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Soda City 2024-8965.jpg
Live
The cost of living in Columbia
Discover the cost of living for Columbia, including housing, transportation, and everyday expenses. Find out how Columbia, SC compares to the national average in terms of affordability.
June 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia’s skyline at night. | Photo by Timothy M.
Introducing our 2024 Picture of the Year contest
Following the success of hundreds of submissions in 2023, we are getting a jump on our 2024 contest.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Ted Bauer
Screenshot 2024-06-27 at 3.01.23 PM.png
Updates underway at Owens Field
Work at Owens Field Park in Rosewood enhances 10 acres of soccer fields for safety and use, funded by a $1.8M city project.
June 27, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
columbiaymca_284606765_1213616246076530_2029331879338975868_n
Travel and Outdoors
10+ pools, water parks, and splash pools in Columbia
Do you need more ways to beat the heat? Check out our list of pools, water parks, and splash pools in Columbia.
June 27, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Heat dangers
Travel and Outdoors
Tips for staying cool while the Midlands is under heat advisories
They don’t call Columbia famously hot for nothin’, but while the heat stays in the triple digits and the Midlands is under heat advisories, here are tips and recommendations for other activities.
June 26, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fireworks over Segra Park
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Midlands
Break out the star-spangled attire and picnic blanket for a night of Fourth of July fireworks in Columbia.
June 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer