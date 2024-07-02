Answered: These Columbia restaurants come with a side of nostalgia

Earlier this month, we asked: Which Columbia restaurant or meal sparks the most nostalgia for you? Maybe it’s a place that’s long gone, or one you haven’t been to in a while.
Piece of cake, right? COLAtoday readers sent us food for thought — let’s stroll down memory lane.
Rockaway Athletic Club + Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern
- Both of these now defunct gems were among the most popular Cola spots that hold nostalgia, including on our Instagram and Facebook feeds. “This is the only right answer,” said @thecrediblehulk803.
- Myers T. is nostalgic for the cheeseburger and pimento cheese fries from Rockaway, while @ralexsmith4 shouted out Rockaway’s pimento burger. Dozens of locals agreed. Truly, there was nothing like Rockaway’s pimento cheese — come back to us.
- Yesterdays brings back mouthwatering memories: Phyllis O. misses the meatloaf while Irish P. dreams of the country fried steak. Jeffrey S. remembers the Arkansas Traveler and Chicken + Grits.
Other spots
- The Whig (RIP, sweet friend) stirs up feelings: Kevin S. dreams of the gravy fries while David J. often thinks of the chicken sandwich. Justin V. misses the burger. We’re with you.
- Dean G. said he’s hankering for the double cheeseburger with onion rings from Mack’s Cash Grocery — time for a visit, Dean.
- Amy K. has a sweet spot for a slice of cake from Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe and said the queso + chips from Cantina 76 also bring her to a “happy place.”
- Ed S. said he’d “sure love one more Sandy’s Super Slaw Dog with a side of potato salad” from Sandy’s Famous Hot Dogs.
- Lizzie W. and other readers said the chicken fingers from Hooligan’s would be their nostalgic meal of choice.
- Pat D. said she’ll always miss Garibaldi’s Five Points — especially the crispy flounder.
- Many COLAtoday readers said they’d love a meal from El Burrito, Tapp’s, Blue Cactus, Basil Pot, The Golden Crown, Captain’s Kitchen, Groucho’s, and Elite Epicurean.
Y’all understood the assignment.