Updates underway at Owens Field

Work is underway at Owens Field Park in the Rosewood neighborhood to improve ten acres of soccer fields for safer playing conditions and increased use.

The $1.8 million project, approved by Columbia City Council last year, includes soil amendments, grading, a new irrigation system, and sodding with Bermuda grass. The project is scheduled for completion by mid-August.

Future plans for improvement include new restrooms, walking paths, and addioional site power around the park. Councilman Will Brennan and Parks and Recreation representatives worked with the community last year for input on the project.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann shared in the support saying “These upgrades expand Owens Field’s activities and outdoor opportunities for our residents.”