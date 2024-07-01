Celebrate 803 Day: Uniting the Midlands community

Did you know that the 803 area code is one of the original 86 area codes assigned in 1947, serving the entire state of South Carolina? Today, the area code serves central SC and is the inspiration for the inaugural 803 Day celebration activating the Midlands community to unite through a range of activities.

Event organizer Khali Gallman saw the trend of area code celebrations like Atlanta’s 404 Day and Miami’s 305 Day and knew that we needed something like that here. Gallman is vice-chair of the Richland County Preservation Committee and has traveled around the country searching for ideas to bring home.

“803 Day is more than an event. It’s an opportunity to embrace the heart of our great state. The day symbolizes unity, pride, and a vibrant spirit of the area,” Gallman said.

The inaugural 803 Day falls on a Saturday, making it an ideal year to kick off the event.

How to participate

Saturday, August 3, is already set to be a historic day in Columbia with 70,000 people expected to attend Williams-Brice Stadium as Liverpool F.C. and Manchester United face off on the football pitch. The Soda City will be buzzing with excitement, and 803 Day offers guests a chance to explore and learn more about the heart of Cola amidst the festivities.