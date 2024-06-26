Support Us Button Widget
Tips for staying cool while the Midlands is under heat advisories

They don’t call Columbia famously hot for nothin’, but while the heat stays in the triple digits and the Midlands is under heat advisories, here are tips and recommendations for other activities.

June 26, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Heat dangers

Know and recognize the difference between heat exhaustion and heat strokes. | Photo by WLTX

108º — that was the heat index for Columbia yesterday, and the rest of the week will stay in the triple digits, feeling like:

  • 107º today
  • 110º on Friday
  • 111º on Saturday

Several heat advisories have been in effect, meaning hot and humid temperatures could cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. It’s important to know the difference + recognize the signs.

Tips for staying cool

Drink water to stay hydrated even if you don’t feel thirsty. Limit outdoor activities or go outside during the coolest parts of the day.

If you want to get out of the house

