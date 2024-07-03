Let’s eat, kids: Family friendly restaurants in Columbia

Parents, this one’s for you. We’re in the thick of summer and the kids are with you 24/7 but you deserve a break from preparing endless snacks. Cue these family friendly local restaurants — tried and true with Cola kiddos.

From its comfortable, welcoming dining room to its burgers + milkshakes, this is a great spot to eat with the littles in tow. The kids menu is for diners age 10 and under and includes cheeseburger sliders, chicken fingers, a hot dog, and more — all served on a Grill Marks frisbee.

The dining room at Grill Marks is comfortable for families. Photo via @grillmarksofficial

This Five Points favorite is the perfect place to drop in for a sandwich; the variety is endless. Check out the menu’s Juniors section featuring smaller versions of classics like the Apollo, Dipper, and STP — perfect for mini hands + bellies. Also, you can’t go wrong with the grilled cheese.

You can’t go wrong with a grilled cheese from Groucho’s — or any of the kids sammies. Photo via @grouchos_deli

Treat the family to breakfast or lunch, including those delightful mini cinnamon rolls. The kids will love Elsie’s Kid Breakfast — their choice of bread, one egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage, plus a mini cinnamon roll + Capri Sun. There are also several sandwiches available on the kids menu.

Village Idiot Pizza has been a Five Points institution for over 30 years. Photo via Village Idiot Pizza

Plan a family pizza outing with a little pizzazz — the New York-style pies at this spot are legendary. The restaurant offers great daily specials including the Sunday Family Special which includes a large, one-topping pizza, large salad, garlic bread or garlic knots, and a 2-liter soda or four fountain drinks.

This longtime West Columbia restaurant will please little palates: the menu features burgers, chicken, hot dogs, fries, soft serve, sundaes, and milkshakes. Don’t forget to snap a sweet photo with the cone in the sky.

If your little ones love pasta, Pasta Fresca is it. Photo via @pastafrescasc

If your kids love pasta, the options made from scratch at this family-owned restaurant won’t disappoint. The kids menu is for diners age 12 and under and includes entrees like buttered noodles with parmesan cheese, spaghetti marinara, and cheese ravioli with marinara sauce.

Know of more great, family friendly restaurants in the Capital City? Drop us a line and tell us about them.