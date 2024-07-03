Support Us Button Widget
Food  Restaurants

Let’s eat, kids: Family friendly restaurants in Columbia

Grab the little ones and hit the town — these spots are tried and true with Cola kids.

July 3, 2024 • 
Monica Garske
Two burgers topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and other fixings sit on a table at Grill Marks in Columbia; there are baskets of fries and a milkshake topped with whipped cream in the background.

If the kids are up for a burger and milkshake, Grill Marks will get the job done.

Photo via @grillmarksofficial

Parents, this one’s for you. We’re in the thick of summer and the kids are with you 24/7 but you deserve a break from preparing endless snacks. Cue these family friendly local restaurants — tried and true with Cola kiddos.

Grill Marks

From its comfortable, welcoming dining room to its burgers + milkshakes, this is a great spot to eat with the littles in tow. The kids menu is for diners age 10 and under and includes cheeseburger sliders, chicken fingers, a hot dog, and more — all served on a Grill Marks frisbee.

The dining room at Grill Marks in Columbia, with brick walls, booths, and tables and chairs. There are customers sitting in every seat and servers walking around delivering food.

The dining room at Grill Marks is comfortable for families.

Photo via @grillmarksofficial

Groucho’s Deli

This Five Points favorite is the perfect place to drop in for a sandwich; the variety is endless. Check out the menu’s Juniors section featuring smaller versions of classics like the Apollo, Dipper, and STP — perfect for mini hands + bellies. Also, you can’t go wrong with the grilled cheese.

A closeup of a grilled cheese sandwich from Groucho's Deli in Columbia; the yellow cheese is melted between golden brown bread and there's a pickle spear on the side.

You can’t go wrong with a grilled cheese from Groucho’s — or any of the kids sammies.

Photo via @grouchos_deli

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Treat the family to breakfast or lunch, including those delightful mini cinnamon rolls. The kids will love Elsie’s Kid Breakfast — their choice of bread, one egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage, plus a mini cinnamon roll + Capri Sun. There are also several sandwiches available on the kids menu.

Village Idiot

Village Idiot Pizza has been a Five Points institution for over 30 years.

Photo via Village Idiot Pizza

Village Idiot Pizza

Plan a family pizza outing with a little pizzazz — the New York-style pies at this spot are legendary. The restaurant offers great daily specials including the Sunday Family Special which includes a large, one-topping pizza, large salad, garlic bread or garlic knots, and a 2-liter soda or four fountain drinks.

Zesto

This longtime West Columbia restaurant will please little palates: the menu features burgers, chicken, hot dogs, fries, soft serve, sundaes, and milkshakes. Don’t forget to snap a sweet photo with the cone in the sky.

Three plates of pasta sit on a grey table — each topped with bright red marinara sauce and shredded parmesan cheese.

If your little ones love pasta, Pasta Fresca is it.

Photo via @pastafrescasc

Pasta Fresca

If your kids love pasta, the options made from scratch at this family-owned restaurant won’t disappoint. The kids menu is for diners age 12 and under and includes entrees like buttered noodles with parmesan cheese, spaghetti marinara, and cheese ravioli with marinara sauce.

Know of more great, family friendly restaurants in the Capital City? Drop us a line and tell us about them.

More from COLAtoday
A tiled floor with a dark, empty storefront to the right and a pair of escalators surrounded by four large pillars. Surrounding the bottom of one of the escalators is a yellow and red sign blocking the entrance that says "preventative maintenance."
Culture
Dead malls: You could shop... until they dropped
Once booming, now barren. Let’s take a peek at malls of Columbia’s past — plus hope for the future.
July 3, 2024
 · 
Brianna Williams
87348130_220583525747066_1280042591616107317_n
Food
Answered: These Columbia restaurants come with a side of nostalgia
COLAtoday readers shared which local restaurants + meals spark deep nostalgia — and we think you’ll agree.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
A bright blue car sits on a field with its hood open as part of a car show in Columbia, SC.
Events
Vroom, vroom: Car shows in and around Columbia
Around these parts, car show culture rolls deep.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
SCSF-Oct 2023-photo by Forrest Clonts_202-webres.jpg
Education
Showcase your state spirit at the State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair’s 2024 theme, “46 Reasons to Celebrate SC,” honors all 46 counties with expanded exhibit categories, including the “Spirit of Carolina” awards, highlighting our state’s beauty and creativity.
July 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Historic Cola
City
Celebrate 803 Day: Uniting the Midlands community
The inaugural 803 Day on August 3 will unite the Midlands with a 5K run, festival, $8.03 specials, a scavenger hunt, and community support, celebrating local pride and heritage.
July 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Credit- Bennie Brawley -Enhanced-NR-1-2.png
Events
How to celebrate the Fourth of July if you don’t like fireworks
Not everyone loves the loud boom that echoes as fireworks go off on Independence Day. Here’s a short guide for how to still participate in the celebration if you (or your pets) don’t like fireworks.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Soda City 2024-8965.jpg
Live
The cost of living in Columbia
Discover the cost of living for Columbia, including housing, transportation, and everyday expenses. Find out how Columbia, SC compares to the national average in terms of affordability.
June 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia’s skyline at night. | Photo by Timothy M.
Introducing our 2024 Picture of the Year contest
Following the success of hundreds of submissions in 2023, we are getting a jump on our 2024 contest.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Ted Bauer
Screenshot 2024-06-27 at 3.01.23 PM.png
Updates underway at Owens Field
Work at Owens Field Park in Rosewood enhances 10 acres of soccer fields for safety and use, funded by a $1.8M city project.
June 27, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
columbiaymca_284606765_1213616246076530_2029331879338975868_n
Travel and Outdoors
10+ pools, water parks, and splash pools in Columbia
Do you need more ways to beat the heat? Check out our list of pools, water parks, and splash pools in Columbia.
June 27, 2024
 · 
David Stringer