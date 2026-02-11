Easy finance shifts that actually work

Little tweaks can make money feel less stressful and more manageable. Here are three simple habits from AllSouth Federal Credit Union to try:
- Clear out old subscriptions: Cancel anything you no longer use to save money and reduce surprise charges.
- Set tiny automatic savings: Transfer small amounts after each paycheck or round up purchases — it all adds up.
- Organize your wallet: Keep only what you need, clean out receipts, and consolidate accounts for smoother spending.
Small habits, big peace of mind.