Grow some shade in Columbia, SC 🌳

Fun fact: Did you know that areas with less tree canopy can be 10 degrees hotter?

Columbia Green — a local nonprofit that promotes beautification through gardening, horticulture, education + conservation — is hosting an educational lunch with free food and will distribute tree vouchers for those who wish to receive a shade tree. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Eau Claire Print Building at 11:30 a.m.

The Beat the Heat initiative offers residents native species trees at no cost to make the city more beautiful + sustainable. Over the next five years, it hopes tfo plant 1,750 new shade trees on private property at no cost to property owners.

Available trees include:



Dogwoods

Redbuds

Sycamores

Variety of oaks

Can’t make it to the lunch, but still want a tree? Columbia Green has you covered.