Support Us Button Widget
Travel and Outdoors

Grow some shade in Columbia, SC 🌳

Join in on the initiative created by Columbia Green.

October 17, 2024 • 
Samantha RobertsonDavid Stringer
Shade Lovers COLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png

Different local trees you can plant around Columbia.

Photo by COLAtoday team taken at Gardener’s Outpost.

Fun fact: Did you know that areas with less tree canopy can be 10 degrees hotter?

Columbia Green — a local nonprofit that promotes beautification through gardening, horticulture, education + conservation — is hosting an educational lunch with free food and will distribute tree vouchers for those who wish to receive a shade tree. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Eau Claire Print Building at 11:30 a.m.

The Beat the Heat initiative offers residents native species trees at no cost to make the city more beautiful + sustainable. Over the next five years, it hopes tfo plant 1,750 new shade trees on private property at no cost to property owners.

Available trees include:

  • Dogwoods
  • Redbuds
  • Sycamores
  • Variety of oaks

Can’t make it to the lunch, but still want a tree? Columbia Green has you covered.

More from COLAtoday
Trunk or TreatCOLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png
City
Where to trick or treat around the Soda City
Plan your perfect Halloween with this guide to a few of Columbia’s best trick-or-treat spots, featuring fun family-friendly events.
October 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Peak Drift Brewing Facility
Food
Updates on Peak Drift Brewing
Peak Drift Brewing Company is expanding locally + globally, announced a new taproom menu, an shared updates on the brewery.
October 16, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Pride NL version.png
Culture
Your preview of the Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival
South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week is in full swing, with the Pride Festival kicking off later this week.
October 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Lexington Steak house NL.png
Food
New steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington
Midlands restaurateurs Steve Cook, Joe Walker, and Ryan Jones are opening a modern steakhouse in Lexington in January 2025, featuring hand-cut steaks, seafood, and seasonal dishes.
October 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Holiday light display Columbia Fireflies segra park
Events
Preview of this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights
This year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights promises to be bigger, better, and brighter. See what packages, food options, and activities are available for the whole family.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fall in Columbia, SC
Culture
Our readers’ local horror date stories
We get it — dating is scary. Share your horror date stories that still haunt you to this day.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
TLW - Diana Kingsbury.jpg
Events
Film premiere celebrates the legacy of local musician Aaron Graves
“Those Lavender Whales & Friends & Family: A Community Concert Film” premieres at the Nickelodeon Theater to honor Aaron Graves’ life and legacy, featuring performances by surviving band members, friends, and family from a June 2023 tribute concert.
October 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Williams Brice
Play
Columbia’s most iconic landmarks
We’re giving you the 411 on the Cola’s landmarks — from the Gervais Street Bridge to Adluh Flour. Learn about their history, fun facts, and just why Soda Citizens and visitors alike find them so iconic.
October 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Vicious Biscuit
Food
Recently opened or coming soon restaurants in Forest Acres
Get ready for more espresso, teas, and baked goods, Soda Citizens. Construction on the Lazy Daisy Coffee Co. coffee shop is supposed to start in the fall and open in early 2025. Check out a handful of recently-opened restaurants in Forest Acres.
October 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
State Fair Food.png
Food
10+ new food options at the SC State Fair
You can’t spell friend without fried — This year’s SC State Fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 9, and run through Sunday, Oct. 20.
October 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson