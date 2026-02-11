What’s new at Founders Park for South Carolina Baseball

Baseball is back at Founders Park starting tomorrow, Feb. 13, as the Gamecocks baseball open a new season.

Due to expected weather, South Carolina will now face Northern Kentucky in a Friday doubleheader. Game 1 begins at 1 p.m., with Game 2 starting 45 minutes after the opener concludes. Saturday’s first pitch remains at 2 p.m.

When fans head through the gates, here’s what’s new around the ballpark:



This year, you can grab a beer bat . Beer selections are expanding, and a new draft cart on the concourse will serve pours in souvenir baseball bat cups.

Midweek games feature the Early Bird Special, which includes half off beer and seltzers, $2 hot dogs and snacks, and $7 standing-room tickets until first pitch beginning Tuesday, March 3.

Protective netting has been extended down both baselines to sections 2 and 24 to improve fan safety.

Single-game tickets start at $7, and the full 2026 schedule and broadcast information are available now.