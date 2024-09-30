Support Us Button Widget
City  Government

Helene’s impact on SC and disaster relief resources

Gov. Henry McMaster announced assistance programs for several counties across SC to help aid in disaster relief from Helene. Plus, find local resources + updates on Helene’s impact.

September 30, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Helene-9451.png

River levels are projected to be back to normal levels by the end of this week.

Photo by COLAtoday team

Due to Helene’s impact on our state, Governor Henry McMaster asked for federal assistance through an expedited FEMA disaster declaration to help people impacted by the storm. Yesterday morning, Gov. Henry McMaster announced the approval for the assistance, releasing federal aid and local recovery efforts for counties across the state.

In yesterday afternoon’s briefing, energy officials shared they hope everyone will have power back by Friday at the latest in the Midlands.

Individual assistance

So far, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance programs for the following counties which provide financial assistance for those who incurred uninsured damages to their property:

  • Aiken
  • Anderson
  • Bamberg
  • Barnwell
  • Cherokee
  • Greenville
  • Greenwood
  • Lexington
  • Newberry
  • Oconee
  • Pickens
  • Saluda
  • Spartanburg

This program also includes business owners as well. Register online or use the FEMA App to apply for assistance.

Public assistance

FEMA also approved Public Assistance for the following counties which will aid in debris removal. States + affected local governments can apply for federal funding to pay 75 percent of approved costs.

  • Aiken
  • Anderson
  • Bamberg
  • Barnwell
  • Cherokee
  • Greenville
  • Greenwood
  • Newberry
  • Oconee
  • Pickens
  • Saluda
  • Spartanburg

The declaration included + approved Hazard Mitigation Grant program assistance, which allows state agencies, local governments, and certain nonprofit organizations to apply for various projects to help mitigate future natural disaster risks using cost-shared funding.

Local resources

Still having power or flood issues?

Helene’s impact by the numbers

As clean-up continues, we’re looking at river levels, wind gusts + rain totals from Helene’s historic weather impact.

Rainfall totals | Heavy rainfall totals in the Midlands received anywhere from 8"-10" of rainfall.

Wind gusts | Columbia experienced wind speeds of ~45 mph and the highest wind gust was reported at 67 mph on Friday, Sept. 27.

River levels | Since last Thursday, river levels in the Midlands have continued to rise but river levels are expected to lower by the end of the week.

More from COLAtoday
Saluda River-9412.jpg
The Midlands continues to recover from Hurricane Helene
Midlands recovery continues after Hurricane Helene as power outages persist and flood warnings remain for local rivers and neighborhoods.
September 29, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Capitol Square-7572.jpg
West Columbia’s Capitol Square set for mixed-use redevelopment
Capitol Square in West Columbia is set to undergo redevelopment, adding housing, retail, and public spaces to expand walkability in the River District.
September 27, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Flooding on Blossom.png
Weather
How to prepare for severe weather in Columbia
Here are some resources to help keep you and your family safe when severe weather rolls into Columbia.
September 26, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
The Laundry-Drone photo 11.jpg
Development
New event space opening in BullStreet District
Set to open in December, The Laundry Building offers event space and leasing opportunities for restaurants, retail, and offices in BullStreet District.
September 26, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Butterfly Release.jpg
Healthcare
Butterfly release to honor women affected by ovarian cancer
The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC will host a butterfly release on Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m.
September 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
ezgif.com-speed (1).gif
Events
Local annual gingerbread house competition is scheduled for November
Get out your rolling pins + roll up those sleeves, Soda Citizens because NoMa Warehouse announced the date for the annual gingerbread house competition, benefitting a nonprofit.
September 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
congaree river
Government
A new Water Resources Working Group (WaterSC) is tasked with developing a state water plan
An Executive Order 2024-22, issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, announced the formation of WaterSC — a new water resources working group — to protect the state’s water resources.
September 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Mattison Canopy of Lights.jpg
Instagram
Columbia Chamber honors local leaders at 121st Annual Gala
The Columbia Chamber’s annual gala honors Midlands leaders for their contributions to improving the community and driving progress.
September 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
AsWellAs.png
Business
As Well As: a coffee shop, boutique, wellness studio, and community space rolled into one
From specialty coffees to infrared workouts, As Well As — a multi-concept space in Rosewood — blends wellness and cafe offerings.
September 20, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fried chicken from Zesto
Sports
A how-to guide for building a local tailgate in Columbia
In case you missed it — tailgating is a pretty big deal in Columbia. This is your how-to-guide on preparing the tastiest tailgate in town.
September 20, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson