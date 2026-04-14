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Wellness

What every parent should know about concussions

April 14, 2026 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
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Concussion awareness starts with recognizing symptoms early and seeking proper medical care.

Photo provided by Lexington Health

Whether from sports or everyday falls, concussions are serious injuries. According to Dr. Christina Walker of Lexington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, research shows growing concern around long-term effects — especially when athletes return to play too soon.

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury caused by a blow to the head or body that causes the brain to move rapidly inside the skull. Not all involve loss of consciousness.

Common signs include:

  • Headache, dizziness, or balance issues
  • Confusion or memory loss
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Sensitivity to light
  • Mood or sleep changes
  • Difficulty concentrating

If suspected, seek medical evaluation promptly. Symptoms may be delayed, and providers will assess injury details and perform a neurological exam.

Treatment includes physical and cognitive rest, followed by a gradual return to activity. Children should never return to play without medical clearance, as early return increases risk of reinjury and worsening symptoms.

Learn more

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