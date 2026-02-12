Business  Small Business

Local love: COLAtoday’s guide to reader-recommended small businesses

Put your money where your community is and help us create a guide to small businesses by submitting your favorite local spots and sharing this page with a friend.

February 12, 2026 • 
Laura FigiDavid Stringer
Soda City Market-4243.png

Browse a wide variety of local businesses all in one place at the weekly Soda City Market. | Photo by COLAtoday

We want to celebrate all the businesses that make the Midlands so special.

In honor of our many movers and shakers, we’re asking readers to nominate small businesses they love so we can share them with the whole audience.

We’ll be here to share a new batch of small businesses every month, so bookmark this page to come back for more, especially if you’ve enjoyed our Small Business Week and Today’s Best coverage.

Editor David’s picks

City Art | Arts + Craft Store
Tucked beneath its gallery space in the Vista behind Blue Marlin, this shop has everything you need to explore your creative side. It has served USC students and local creatives for years with frames, canvases, paints, and more. I like to dabble in watercolor.

The Book Dispensary | Bookstore
You could spend hours exploring used gems and rare finds. The local section, featuring books by area authors and books rooted in local topics, is especially worth browsing.

Scratch N Spin | Record store
Beyond tapes, CDs, and vinyl, this West Columbia shop offers a wide range of media and what feels like an endless collection of vintage items to dig through.

Psst — if you’d like to see a small business included in COLAtoday, make sure to submit it here.

