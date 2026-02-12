Local love: COLAtoday’s guide to reader-recommended small businesses

We want to celebrate all the businesses that make the Midlands so special.

In honor of our many movers and shakers, we’re asking readers to nominate small businesses they love so we can share them with the whole audience.

We’ll be here to share a new batch of small businesses every month, so bookmark this page to come back for more, especially if you’ve enjoyed our Small Business Week and Today’s Best coverage.

Editor David’s picks

City Art | Arts + Craft Store

Tucked beneath its gallery space in the Vista behind Blue Marlin, this shop has everything you need to explore your creative side. It has served USC students and local creatives for years with frames, canvases, paints, and more. I like to dabble in watercolor.

The Book Dispensary | Bookstore

You could spend hours exploring used gems and rare finds. The local section, featuring books by area authors and books rooted in local topics, is especially worth browsing.

Scratch N Spin | Record store

Beyond tapes, CDs, and vinyl, this West Columbia shop offers a wide range of media and what feels like an endless collection of vintage items to dig through.

