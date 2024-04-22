U-pick strawberries in the Midlands

In case you just plum forgot, berry season is here in the Midlands, and there are several places where you can pick berries yourself.

Produce always tastes sweeter when you put in the work, so here are eight farms that are an easy drive away.

🍓Pick ‘em

Clinton Sease Farm | 426 Olde Farm Rd., Lexington | Try the Strawberry Pick and Play option that includes a wagon ride to the strawberry patch, pick-your-own berries, a visit with the farm animals, playgrounds, and more.

Cottle Strawberry Farm | 9560 Garners Ferry Rd., Hopkins | Fresh. Sweet. Local. Cottle Strawberry Farm, a local family-run farm for over 50 years, offers U-Pick and is a great fit for group visits and family outings.

James R. Sease Farms Inc. | 3911 Augusta Hwy., Gilbert | Pick your own at The Patch or find them freshly picked at the farm stands at Kings Corner, Lake Murray Dam, Wingard’s Market, and Four Oaks Farm every day starting at 10 a.m.

Lever Farms | 5057 SC Hwy. 34, Pomaria | Reconnect with the land by picking your own strawberries, and then stop in the farm’s market to pick up some homemade Five Pepper Strawberry Preserves to complement your next appetizer or breakfast dish.

Lucas Ridge Farms | 7668 Edmund Hwy., Pelion | Prices start at $15 for U-pick and $18 for pre-picked baskets.

McCurley Farms | 8839 Salley Rd., North | This family-owned farm offers strawberries at $2.75/lb and a wide variety of other seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Lush Acres Farm | 1875 W. Maple Street Ext., Clinton | The farm’s Spring Festival is coming up on Saturday, May 4 featuring a gallon of u-pick strawberries for $15 along with a local artisan market, a new jump pad, and a corn cannon.

Up next, blueberries.