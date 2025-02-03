12+ activities for older adults in Columbia

Goodbye, 9-5. If you (or someone you know) recently retired, you might be looking for activities catering to older adults. Clock into our retirement guide and find opportunities in Columbia that work for you.

Get fit

If you’re not planning on slowing down in your retirement, keep moving with fitness classes designed for older Columbians.



There’s no wrong way to get fit. Your first step could be as easy as finding walking trails at a local park or exploring one of Columbia’s easier hikes.

Spend time with the grandkids

If you’re looking to spend time with the grandchildren, explore these 25+ kid-friendly activities in Columbia and pick one that’s your speed. Pro tip: Don’t drive — the COMET transit system offers reduced fares for kids 6-18 and adults 65+.

Volunteer

Give back to the community by volunteering at a local organization. Whether you’re interested in supporting a community center or want to volunteer outdoors, check out our full list.

Take a class

It’s never too late to learn new skills while making friends. Check out these educational opportunities available to older adults in Soda City:



Explore art + nature

Beat the crowds and take a weekday trip to one of the many museums in the Midlands, and be on the lookout for senior discounts (we see you, South Carolina State Museum). Or, explore something new. Older adults can receive discounts at local spots like The Nick, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, or South Carolina state parks.