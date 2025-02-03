Support Us Button Widget
City

12+ activities for older adults in Columbia

If you recently retired and are looking for things to do, this guide will help you make the most of retirement in Columbia.

February 3, 2025 • 
Michael Beausoleil
Pickleball Columbia.jpeg

The new pickleball courts at Southeast Park in Columbia. | Photo via Pickleball Group of the Midlands

Goodbye, 9-5. If you (or someone you know) recently retired, you might be looking for activities catering to older adults. Clock into our retirement guide and find opportunities in Columbia that work for you.

Get fit

If you’re not planning on slowing down in your retirement, keep moving with fitness classes designed for older Columbians.

There’s no wrong way to get fit. Your first step could be as easy as finding walking trails at a local park or exploring one of Columbia’s easier hikes.

Spend time with the grandkids

If you’re looking to spend time with the grandchildren, explore these 25+ kid-friendly activities in Columbia and pick one that’s your speed. Pro tip: Don’t drive — the COMET transit system offers reduced fares for kids 6-18 and adults 65+.

Volunteer

Give back to the community by volunteering at a local organization. Whether you’re interested in supporting a community center or want to volunteer outdoors, check out our full list.

Take a class

It’s never too late to learn new skills while making friends. Check out these educational opportunities available to older adults in Soda City:

Explore art + nature

Beat the crowds and take a weekday trip to one of the many museums in the Midlands, and be on the lookout for senior discounts (we see you, South Carolina State Museum). Or, explore something new. Older adults can receive discounts at local spots like The Nick, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, or South Carolina state parks.

More from COLAtoday
Construction on Finlay Park with COLA's skyline in the background.
Development
The City of Columbia released updates on Finlay Park
The City of Columbia shared a YouTube video featuring a timeline, images, and renderings of the Finlay Park revitalization project.
February 3, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Hendrix Bus-9106.jpg
Food
Where to Try the New York Times’ 2025 Food Trends in Columbia
The New York Times put together a list of nine food trends for 2025 including sauces, coffee, and grab-and-go options. Here’s where you can get try some of these trends in Columbia.
January 31, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
NL Version Future.gif
City
Columbia in 2101: Your predictions for the future
Readers predict Columbia in 2101 will thrive with healthcare and manufacturing, a booming population, high-speed trains, and a pedestrian-friendly future.
January 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
101-Research-Ct-Columbia-SC-Primary-Photo-1-LargeHighDefinition.jpg
Business
Richland County unveils regional training center
Richland County is launching a 41,000-square-foot regional training center to support workforce development, economic growth, and major employers like Scout Motors.
January 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Heirloom Breeds and Seeds-Photo by Forrest Clonts for Columbia Food and Wine Festival070.jpg
Food
Food, drink, and music collide at Columbia Food & Wine Festival
Experience chef collaborations, wine-paired vinyl dinners, and a music and craft beer showcase April 22-27, Tuesday through Sunday, at Columbia Food & Wine Festival.
January 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
thedragonroomsc_1733268967_3515237336634311417_53544820005.jpg
Food
Tiki Week Moves to The Dragon Room
The annual Tiki Week at Bourbon is moving to The Dragon Room, blending tiki-inspired food and cocktails with Asian cuisine.
January 28, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
ND1
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
January 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Experience Columbia
City
The Nick rolls out the red carpet
Celebrate the Oscars in style with fine dining, live entertainment, and a red carpet experience at The Venue hosted by The Nick.
January 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Gray Collegiate Academy
Education
Gray Collegiate Academy is expanding and opening a satellite campus in Irmo
Gray Collegiate Academy will be opening its new satellite campus in Irmo this August 2025, initially hosting ~600 students, grades six through 10.
January 24, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
colatownfoodieandfun_1703430263_3264932146026689139_1277736155.jpg
Food
Hot soups of the season in Columbia
Here are some of your favorite hot soups at nine restaurants in the Columbia, SC area from Mexican dishes to spicy Asian noodle bowls.
January 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer