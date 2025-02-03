12+ activities for older adults in Columbia

Goodbye, 9-5. If you (or someone you know) recently retired, you might be looking for activities catering to older adults. Clock into our retirement guide and find opportunities in Columbia that work for you.
Get fit
If you’re not planning on slowing down in your retirement, keep moving with fitness classes designed for older Columbians.
- Check out Active Adult classes at the YMCA of Columbia which offer fitness programs for a range of ability levels that encourage movement + social interaction.
- Get moving with classes from the Richland County Recreation Commission + Cola Parks & Recreation offering activities ranging from Zumba to chair exercises to line dancing.
- The Lourie Center is dedicated to getting adults 50+ moving with low-impact classes like yoga, Tai Chi, or Pilates.
- Give pickleball a swing or stretch your limits at a yoga class offered by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission.
There’s no wrong way to get fit. Your first step could be as easy as finding walking trails at a local park or exploring one of Columbia’s easier hikes.
Spend time with the grandkids
If you’re looking to spend time with the grandchildren, explore these 25+ kid-friendly activities in Columbia and pick one that’s your speed. Pro tip: Don’t drive — the COMET transit system offers reduced fares for kids 6-18 and adults 65+.
Volunteer
Give back to the community by volunteering at a local organization. Whether you’re interested in supporting a community center or want to volunteer outdoors, check out our full list.
Take a class
It’s never too late to learn new skills while making friends. Check out these educational opportunities available to older adults in Soda City:
- Shepard’s Center of Columbia offers classes for older adults in fields like history, technology, or music. Programs are typically nine weeks long and taught by field experts.
- Head back to school — South Carolinans aged 60+ may be eligible to take free courses at local colleges like Midlands Technical College or the University of South Carolina.
- Get creative by taking a course offered by The Art Center, including pottery, sculpting, and painting.
Explore art + nature
Beat the crowds and take a weekday trip to one of the many museums in the Midlands, and be on the lookout for senior discounts (we see you, South Carolina State Museum). Or, explore something new. Older adults can receive discounts at local spots like The Nick, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, or South Carolina state parks.