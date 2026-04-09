Travel and Outdoors

Surviving pollen season in Columbia, SC

Does pollen season have you wiping your eyes and nose? Blame the hidden tree pollen as spring allergies kick into high gear.

April 9, 2026 • 
David Stringer
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Oak trees on the Horseshoe hit peak pollen season in March and April. | Photo by COLAtoday

Table of Contents
Pollen breakdown
Allergy tips

Just reading this might make you sneeze. Columbia jumped to the No. 27 city in the US as the most challenging place to live for spring allergy sufferers, according to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America. That’s up 17 spots from last year’s ranking.

At this point, you’ve probably used your car’s windshield wipers at least once to clear off a dusting of yellow pollen. Like the past few years, pollen season got an early start in the Midlands.

The pine + cedar pollen that turns everything in sight yellow isn’t typically the pollen that flares allergies. It’s the pollen you can’t see from at least 18 other common SC trees that can cause symptoms like itchy, watery eyes, sneezing, nasal congestion, and asthma.

Pollen breakdown

  • What is it anyway? It is a fine-to-coarse powder containing the reproductive cells of seed plants.
  • In spring, tree pollen peaks, followed by grass pollen in the summer and ragweed pollen in the fall.
  • Rain + warm weather will increase pollination levels.
  • According to Pollen.com, the top pollen allergies in our area are oak, poplar, and maple.

Allergy tips

  • Pollen counts are highest between 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., so plan your outdoor activities accordingly.
  • Keep your home + car windows closed.
  • Be sure to bathe your outdoor pets as their fur attracts pollen.
  • Run your air conditioner to keep air circulating.

Some days are better than others when it comes to allergies, so be sure to check the daily Allergy Tracker to keep up with daily pollen counts.

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