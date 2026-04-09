Surviving pollen season in Columbia, SC

Just reading this might make you sneeze. Columbia jumped to the No. 27 city in the US as the most challenging place to live for spring allergy sufferers, according to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America. That’s up 17 spots from last year’s ranking.

At this point, you’ve probably used your car’s windshield wipers at least once to clear off a dusting of yellow pollen. Like the past few years, pollen season got an early start in the Midlands.

The pine + cedar pollen that turns everything in sight yellow isn’t typically the pollen that flares allergies. It’s the pollen you can’t see from at least 18 other common SC trees that can cause symptoms like itchy, watery eyes, sneezing, nasal congestion, and asthma.

Pollen breakdown

What is it anyway ? It is a fine-to-coarse powder containing the reproductive cells of seed plants.

? It is a fine-to-coarse powder containing the reproductive cells of seed plants. In spring, tree pollen peaks, followed by grass pollen in the summer and ragweed pollen in the fall.

Rain + warm weather will increase pollination levels

According to Pollen.com

Allergy tips

Pollen counts are highest

Keep your home + car windows closed.

Be sure to bathe your outdoor pets as their fur attracts pollen.

Run your air conditioner to keep air circulating.

Some days are better than others when it comes to allergies, so be sure to check the daily Allergy Tracker to keep up with daily pollen counts.