How to find your third place around Columbia and some recommendations to get you started

Do you have a third place around Columbia? Take a moment to reflect. Besides your home (first space) and workplace (second space), where do you go throughout the week? Whose faces do you see and who do you talk to when you go there? Is the vibe at this space easy, non-pressuring, and potentially playful? Do you look forward to going and feel welcome?

If you could easily picture faces in this space + answered “yes” to the ease of the gathering, congratulations, you have found a third place in your local community. If you couldn’t, that’s okay. We’ll give you some ideas for finding one.

Third places?

Ray Oldenburg, a sociologist who wrote about third places in his book, “The Great Good Place” shares that third places — public, informal gathering spaces that you frequent in your community (think: coffee shops, parks, libraries, churches, breweries, bookstores, salons... etc.) — are important for many reasons, but particularly for promoting social vitality + a sense of community.

City Editor David recommends New Brookland Tavern as a third place for those who love music and local art. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Third places in Columbia: editors pick

City Editor Sam here — a third place I’ve found in Columbia is All Good Books. When I imagine the local, independent bookstore in Five Points I picture friendly faces I catch up with weekly. I sip on Brickhouse Coffee, browse books, or work on COLAtoday’s newsletter. It hosts book clubs + offers a slew of community events, often partnering with local authors, universities, and Richland Library — another great third place.

Pro tip: Putting yourself out there in your local community is hard, but sometimes it just takes a few moments of courage to show up and be the first to say hello.

City Editor David here. When I think of Cola’s third places I think about our coffee shops, breweries, people’s church communities, and even somewhere like Papa Jazz Record Shoppe where people browse for records and talk about music.

Carolina Pongs installations help bring table tennis to the public. | Photo by Carolina Pong

Third places in Columbia: Recommendations

Along with the suggestions above, if you still need a few recommendations, read through several more suggestions below to get you started on your third place journey.

Read through our guide to local parks if you or your kiddos like to be outside.

Begin to frequent farmers markets, buy local, and get to know the vendors who sell your favorite products — Soda City Market is a great place to start.

Join a club or community group, like Columbia Girls Who Walk, the Bang Back Pinball Lounge, the cycling group Street Meat, Carolina Pong, and more.

Learn a new skill + make friends by taking a local adult group class.

Pro tip: Local Facebook groups are a low-lift way to put yourself out there.