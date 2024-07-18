Support Us Button Widget

How to find your third place around Columbia and some recommendations to get you started

Third places are public, informal gathering spaces that you frequent in your community. We’re here to help you give you recommendations and help you find your third place around Columbia.

July 18, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
busker-Soda-City-Columbia-SC-Shell-Suber

Soda City Market is an example of a third place around Columbia. | Photo by Shell Suber

Do you have a third place around Columbia? Take a moment to reflect. Besides your home (first space) and workplace (second space), where do you go throughout the week? Whose faces do you see and who do you talk to when you go there? Is the vibe at this space easy, non-pressuring, and potentially playful? Do you look forward to going and feel welcome?

If you could easily picture faces in this space + answered “yes” to the ease of the gathering, congratulations, you have found a third place in your local community. If you couldn’t, that’s okay. We’ll give you some ideas for finding one.

Third places?

Ray Oldenburg, a sociologist who wrote about third places in his book, “The Great Good Place” shares that third places — public, informal gathering spaces that you frequent in your community (think: coffee shops, parks, libraries, churches, breweries, bookstores, salons... etc.) — are important for many reasons, but particularly for promoting social vitality + a sense of community.

New Brookland Tavern

City Editor David recommends New Brookland Tavern as a third place for those who love music and local art. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Third places in Columbia: editors pick

City Editor Sam here — a third place I’ve found in Columbia is All Good Books. When I imagine the local, independent bookstore in Five Points I picture friendly faces I catch up with weekly. I sip on Brickhouse Coffee, browse books, or work on COLAtoday’s newsletter. It hosts book clubs + offers a slew of community events, often partnering with local authors, universities, and Richland Libraryanother great third place.

Pro tip: Putting yourself out there in your local community is hard, but sometimes it just takes a few moments of courage to show up and be the first to say hello.

City Editor David here. When I think of Cola’s third places I think about our coffee shops, breweries, people’s church communities, and even somewhere like Papa Jazz Record Shoppe where people browse for records and talk about music.

Ping Pong.jpeg

Carolina Pongs installations help bring table tennis to the public. | Photo by Carolina Pong

Third places in Columbia: Recommendations

Along with the suggestions above, if you still need a few recommendations, read through several more suggestions below to get you started on your third place journey.

Read through our guide to local parks if you or your kiddos like to be outside.

Begin to frequent farmers markets, buy local, and get to know the vendors who sell your favorite products — Soda City Market is a great place to start.

Join a club or community group, like Columbia Girls Who Walk, the Bang Back Pinball Lounge, the cycling group Street Meat, Carolina Pong, and more.

Learn a new skill + make friends by taking a local adult group class.

Pro tip: Local Facebook groups are a low-lift way to put yourself out there.

More from COLAtoday
Welcome Home.png
Real Estate
Uniquely Columbia short term rentals
The CB90 rental properties and The Hangar Lofts offer uniquely Columbia options for short term rentals and are ideal for Gamecock weekends.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
PSYCHii-9039.jpg
Events
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation: PSYCHii pop up shop
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation features PSYCHii, a creative agency, offering marketing and production workshops at 2222 Sumter St.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Paris-2024-Olympics-McPherson-6amcity-5.jpg
Sports
Dreaming of gold: Olympians with ties to Columbia and SC competing in the Paris Summer 2024 Olympics
Cola is well represented on the world stage at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics — these are some locals to watch.
July 16, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
Godspeed-9017.jpg
Food
Godspeed coffee opens pop-up shop
Godspeed, a new specialty coffee pop-up by Roger Caughman and Kailey Cunningham, focuses on building community connections with each pop-up.
July 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Food
Raise a glass — Drink Up Week is coming
We’ve got details and a map full of drink deals: We’ll be highlighting the vibrant beverage scene across Columbia, SC from July 22 to July 26, 2024.
July 15, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
TasteontheRiver.png
The Annual Taste on the River event raised over $37,000 for the West Columbia Beautification Foundation
The yearly fundraising event, hosted by the West Columbia Beautification Foundation, raises money for local beautification projects, including ongoing development for Highway No. 1.
July 12, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
five points 2
Events
Five after Five lineup announced
The Five after Five outdoor concert series
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Alex Strickland.jpg
Food
Q+A with Alex Strickland, chef at The Dragon Room and frontman of local band Abacus
Chef Alex Strickland of The Dragon Room, also the lead singer of metal band Abacus, discusses his favorite dishes, local foodie spots, and balancing his culinary and musical creativity.
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Van Robotics.png
Business
‘Shark Tank” ideas that have come out of Columbia
Entrepreneurs come from everywhere, including The Midlands. Read about three products that have been featured or inspired by the show “Shark Tank.”
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_1924
Festivals
Jammin’ in July is happening this weekend in Historic Camden
Looking for a night out and an evening full of local music with friends and family? Head to Jammin’ in July this weekend.
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson