Where to take an adult class in Columbia

They say you never stop learning… especially when there are so many great classes to take around Columbia. Become an amateur dancer or pick up new art skills.

Crush the cuisine

Flour Power Cooking Studios

This is a cooking studio where kids and adults can learn to cook. It’s currently enrolling for its “Gal-entine’s Brunch” and “All You Knead is Love: Valentine’s Cooking” classes for February.

Let’s Cook Culinary Studio

Grab a friend (or a more-than-just-friends friend) and learn to cook everything from pasta to paella. Couples cooking classes are around $75 per class.

Smoked’s Cocktail 101

Master how to shake and stir crafted cocktails downstairs in Smoked’s speakeasy, “The Burnline” and embark on your mixology journey. Each class is $65 and the next one will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4

Sipping and succulents? It’s possible at Planthouse. Photo by COLAtoday

Artsy activities

State of the Art Studio

Paint like Bob Ross or give wheel throwing a spin. Part gallery, part pottery studio — this is the spot to get creative.

Planthouse

Plant and sip. Make your own terrariums, wreaths, and centerpieces… while sipping on something scrumptious.

Columbia Art Center

Take specialty classes in skills like jewelry making and needle felting. Heads up: most of the classes last six weeks unless noted otherwise.

Museum from Home features art demos, artist interviews and more | Image via Columbia Museum of Art

Columbia Museum of Art

Whether you want to learn how to do yoga in the galleries, the dynamic of drawing, storyboard your vision for this year, or more, CMA offers tons of adult classes.

Allstar athletics

Blue Moon Ballroom

Dance the night away when you sign up for a free group class on your first visit or book private dance lessons with an instructor.

The new pickleball courts at Southeast Park in Columbia. | Photo via Pickleball Group of the Midlands

Pickleball Group of the Midlands, SC

Whether you’re looking for classes or community, this is a perfect place to get started. Connect with fellow Midlands Pickleball players and support its “more tournaments in Columbia” initiative.

Columbia, SC Grown-Up Dancers Community

Dust off your dance shoes. This group helps connect adult dancers and teachers of all forms of dance.

The Lourie Center

Established in 1995, is a non-profit recreation center in downtown Columbia for adults ages 50 and above. It offers fitness, cultural, and educational programs, with a fully equipped gym, diverse fitness classes, and social events.

Noggin knowledge

Byte-Sized Computer Basics

The Richland Library North Main location offers one-on-one classes to help with computer basics and answer your internet, computer, or device questions. Registration required.

Looking for fitness classes? We are putting together a guide to local gyms. Have a favorite? Let us know about it here.

This is just the tip of the paintbrush when it comes to local classes. Got a recommendation? Let us know about your favorite Midlands class.