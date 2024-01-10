COLAtoday City Guide Play Banner
Your Ultimate Guide to Columbia  Play

Where to take an adult class in Columbia

Whether you’re looking for athletic classes, art classes, or cooking classes we’ve got recommendations for how to keep learning in Columbia.

January 10, 2024 • 
Samantha RobertsonJessalin Heins-Nagamoto
A widely grinning person sits before a completed bowl on a pottery wheel, hands wet with clay.

Give pottery a whirl at State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio.

Photo via @stateoftheartsc

Table of Contents
Crush the cuisine
Artsy activities
Allstar athletics
Noggin knowledge

They say you never stop learning… especially when there are so many great classes to take around Columbia. Become an amateur dancer or pick up new art skills.

Crush the cuisine

Flour Power Cooking Studios
This is a cooking studio where kids and adults can learn to cook. It’s currently enrolling for its “Gal-entine’s Brunch” and “All You Knead is Love: Valentine’s Cooking” classes for February.

Let’s Cook Culinary Studio
Grab a friend (or a more-than-just-friends friend) and learn to cook everything from pasta to paella. Couples cooking classes are around $75 per class.

Smoked’s Cocktail 101
Master how to shake and stir crafted cocktails downstairs in Smoked’s speakeasy, “The Burnline” and embark on your mixology journey. Each class is $65 and the next one will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4

Two glasses clink before completed terrariums.

Sipping and succulents? It’s possible at Planthouse.

Photo by COLAtoday

Artsy activities

State of the Art Studio
Paint like Bob Ross or give wheel throwing a spin. Part gallery, part pottery studio — this is the spot to get creative.

Planthouse
Plant and sip. Make your own terrariums, wreaths, and centerpieces… while sipping on something scrumptious.

Columbia Art Center
Take specialty classes in skills like jewelry making and needle felting. Heads up: most of the classes last six weeks unless noted otherwise.

Close up of hand painting a canvas

Museum from Home features art demos, artist interviews and more | Image via Columbia Museum of Art

Columbia Museum of Art
Whether you want to learn how to do yoga in the galleries, the dynamic of drawing, storyboard your vision for this year, or more, CMA offers tons of adult classes.

Allstar athletics

Blue Moon Ballroom
Dance the night away when you sign up for a free group class on your first visit or book private dance lessons with an instructor.

Pickleball Columbia.jpeg

The new pickleball courts at Southeast Park in Columbia. | Photo via Pickleball Group of the Midlands

Pickleball Group of the Midlands, SC
Whether you’re looking for classes or community, this is a perfect place to get started. Connect with fellow Midlands Pickleball players and support its “more tournaments in Columbia” initiative.

Columbia, SC Grown-Up Dancers Community
Dust off your dance shoes. This group helps connect adult dancers and teachers of all forms of dance.

The Lourie Center
Established in 1995, is a non-profit recreation center in downtown Columbia for adults ages 50 and above. It offers fitness, cultural, and educational programs, with a fully equipped gym, diverse fitness classes, and social events.

Noggin knowledge

Byte-Sized Computer Basics
The Richland Library North Main location offers one-on-one classes to help with computer basics and answer your internet, computer, or device questions. Registration required.

Looking for fitness classes? We are putting together a guide to local gyms. Have a favorite? Let us know about it here.

This is just the tip of the paintbrush when it comes to local classes. Got a recommendation? Let us know about your favorite Midlands class.

Check out our other Guides
Leo’s-Landing-sign-in-columbia-sc
Play
Kid-friendly activities in Columbia
We’re highlighting the best kid-friendly activities that Columbia, SC has to offer — complete with art classes, animal encounters, and outdoor fun.
February 14, 2024
 · 
Dylan Aycock
Snapinsta.app_404049132_18271678450095766_8939107176812798210_n_1080.jpg
Play
Date night ideas for every type of Soda Citizen
Got a hot new fling? Hoping to spice things up with your longtime partner? We’re here to help plan your next date night in Soda City.
February 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Village Idiot
Live
A guide to Columbia’s pizza scene
Dig into Columbia’s must-try pizza shops including local legends, fancier fare, cross-country crusts, and more.
February 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
State House-9690.jpg
Work
The top industries and employers in the Columbia metro area
The Columbia metro area covers Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, and Richland counties.
January 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Winter weather forecast colatoday
Live
Winter weather forecast for Columbia, SC
Prepare for winter weather in Columbia, SC with these seasonal temperature and precipitation outlooks.
December 15, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Segra-Park-Columbia-Fireflies-stadium
Play
A guide to the best giftable experiences in Columbia
Let’s try something new. Instead of gifting someone a material item, allow them to unwrap the best giftable experiences in Columbia.
December 7, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Aerial view of Main Street District buildings at sunset
Live
Columbia neighborhoods written in the stars
Your home, your favorite coffee shop, and your daily commute aren’t just written in the skyline — they may be written in the stars.
November 28, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Tunnell Vision.jpeg
Live
36 murals in Columbia
Check out our guide to the many meaningful murals you can find around our city.
October 6, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_5452.png
Live
New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in the Soda City is always a fresh experience with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
October 5, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
NoMa Flea Warehouse
Live
Happy Hauling: flea markets, trade, vintage, and resale shops in Columbia
Here’s the deal — the flea market and vintage shopping scene is stellar in the Soda City
September 28, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLAtoday phone
Good news for Columbia.
Get the best local news & events sent to your inbox each morning, for free.