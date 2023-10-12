Get to know community cycling group Street Meat

If you’ve ever looked into trying a new hobby (or restarting one that you used to love) only to be met by an intimidating or exclusive crowd, chances are you didn’t pursue it. That’s why local community cycling group Street Meat has built its principles around creating an inclusive environment for all.

What’s the meaning behind the name?

It’s inspired by some of the dangers of urban cycling as well as its phonic similarity to “street meet.” South Carolina has been ranked the fifth most dangerous state for bicyclists, so the group was founded in 2020 to provide Cola riders with a space to explore bike-friendly streets in the area. Further, it’s a “no drop” group, meaning no rider gets left behind.

Street Meat riders grabbing some grub at WECO Bottle and Biergarten. Photo by @streetmeatcola

Want to join Street Meat for a ride?

The group hosts weekly rides on Tuesdays at 6:45 p.m. The rides begin in the parking lot of Cola Town Bike Collective + typically include 1-2 stops at a local bar for food and drinks. While rides vary in length, the first ride of the month is typically the shortest, clocking in at ~6-8 miles and ending back at the Collective for a cookout.

The rest of the month’s weekly rides are between 10 and 16 miles + Street Meat posts the routes for these rides on its Instagram beforehand so that people know what to expect.

To ride, you must fill out a waiver + have a light and a helmet.

In addition to its weekly meetups, Street Meat hosts other community rides and activities like scavenger hunts, family days, and volunteer clean ups. Announcements about these events are made on Street Meat’s Instagram + website.