Last minute local gifts you can enjoy together.

So you’ve done it again. You still haven’t found that perfect gift for your spouse, mom, dad, brother, best friend, roommate, child, etc. – and now it’s Christmas Eve, and you’re still stumped.

Well, fear not. We’ve got you covered. (You lucky procrastinator, you.)

While most of us are endlessly searching this season for that perfect thing to give tomorrow – truth be told – it’s the experiences in life that can make the best memories. So why not give the gift that will be remembered long past Christmas Day? The one that can’t be exchanged, regifted or returned for store credit (you know who you are).

We’ve rounded up for you some of the most unique experiences Columbia has to offer. #ProTip: Print off your confirmation email + put it in a fancy card to physically gift tomorrow.

This year, give the last-minute gift that leaves a memory with more localized gifts you can purchase + print off before tomorrow morning. ⬇️

For the lifelong learner:

🎁Columbia Museum of Art membership | $10 for students, $25 for adults under 30, $55 for single adults or $85 for two adults | For the local artist or art-lover on your last-minute list, money can’t buy a better experience than free admission to the CMA in 2019 – plus access to workshops, programming + exclusive member events.

🎁Edventure membership | $129+ | Your kid would get a lot more benefit from an Edventure membership than another Nintendo Switch game. Just sayin’.

🎁South Carolina State Museum membership | $49+ | Give the S.C. State Museum family membership to your brother’s family with younger kids – ft. free or discounted tickets to shows at the planetarium. Because you’re a cool aunt.

For the foodie:

🎁Monthly subscription to Lowes Foods To-Go | $16.95 | Trying to be in-the-running for Best Husband in Columbia? Get her 30 days of unlimited online grocery shopping at Lowes Foods.

🎁Two Gals and a Fork food tour | $43 | We’d definitely be thrilled if someone got us a ticket to Jan. 19’s Vista Brunch and Munch tour.

🎁 DIY foodie package from Five Points | prices vary | We’re talking a gift card bundle from Saluda’s, Cellar on Greene and Drip (we’ll gladly be the recipient).

For the one who’s always on the move:

🎁Stay at Hotel Trundle | price varies | With a hand-crafted + hyper-local atmosphere, a night at Hotel Trundle includes all the comforts you need (and then some) – ft. local art, food + brews. (We checked, and booking Valentine’s Night 2019 begins at $189.)

🎁Tickets out of CAE | prices vary | The greatest gift for any Columbia-based traveler: not having to drive to Charlotte to fly out of CLT. Give your mom or BFF a summer getaway to NYC on American Airlines’ new nonstop service out of CAE, beginning May 2019. We found a round-trip flight for the weekend of May 24-26 for $238*. (Prices subject to change.)

Columbia Metropolitan Airport | Photo by @airportarchitecture

For the athletic one:

🎁Zip the Zoo tickets | Zoo Zip: $35, River Zip: $55, Canopy Tour (includes both River + Zoo Zips): $80 or Moonlight Zip: $65 | Our team zip-lined at Riverbanks Zoo earlier this year as a bonding activity – and the adrenaline rush + 1000-ft., 25 mph ride over the Saluda River is unmatched.

🎁Columbia Fireflies’ seven game plan | $63-70 | While the season opener isn’t until April 4, 2019, this is a gift experience that’s worth the wait – and that keeps giving all summer long.

Spirit Communications Park | Photo by @bullstreetsc

For the artsy one:

🎁 Nickelodeon Theatre Membership | $25+ | We’re here for the complimentary + discounted movie tickets – but mostly the free popcorn. Also, it just feels right to support our local, nonprofit theatre.

🎁 Studio Cellar class | $36 | Your mom will love sipping wine + practicing her painting skills with you more than that candle.

A moment ago you were sweating it, and now you may have just found the best gift they didn’t even know they wanted.

On behalf of all of us at COLAtoday, we hope you + yours enjoy this holiday week.

–The COLAtoday team

