Meet me at the rocket pop

Yellow Shirt Ambassadors in the Main Street District are brightening up summer days by offering cool treats to beat the heat. Stationed in front of Boyd Plaza on Main Street, these yellow-shirted heroes have taken on the mission of distributing free popsicles to passersby.

The Yellow Shirt Ambassadors, also known as the Main Street District’s Clean and Safe Ambassadors, are a familiar sight at events like Soda City Market and local festivals. However, their impact extends beyond special occasions. Operating seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., they cover a 36-block area, including both sides of Elmwood Avenue.

Since 2002, these ambassadors have provided cleaning services, safety information, and assistance to the community. From tackling litter and graffiti to fostering connections with local businesses and residents, their presence ensures a welcoming environment.