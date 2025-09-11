So close, but so far: Chains readers’ wish were in Columbia

Ever feel like Columbia gets skipped when big-name chains pick their next spot? We asked readers which restaurants they’d be most excited to see open here in the Capital City — and the list is full of favorites locals are craving.

Chicken fingers, Texas toast, and Cane’s sauce were the runaway winners. Last year, Raising Cane’s brought its food truck to town for a popular event at the State Fairgrounds with Gamecock women’s basketball players. For now, you’ll need to drive to Summerville.

Raising Cane’s new multi-level Lower Broadway location in downtown Nashville . | Photo by Raising Cane’s

Readers have “animal-style fries” on the mind. The California-born burger chain has 424 locations, and the good news is its moving east. The closest location will open soon in Murfreesboro, TN not far from its new HQ in nearby Franklin.



“Had it a few times in Arizona and I can confirm that we NEED IT.” — Madison T.

“The quality of their food is great, and it’s always consistent! Can’t ever say no to their animal style fries!” — S. Martinez

Started as a hot dog cart in New York City, the chain’s crispy griddle burgers and crinkle-cut fries make it one of the most wanted by readers. There are several locations in Charlotte, and one was recently announced to open at the Tanger Outlets in the Lowcountry.

For those of us who like to check the menu ahead of time, there’s work to be done. The Cheesecake Factory has over 250 items, covering pasta to enchiladas. Just plan to save room for one of its many desserts. For now, you’ll have to drive to Greenville or Charlotte.

The Wisconsin-based chain has 11 locations in South Carolina, the closest being near Carowinds in Fort Mill. The chain is known for its Midwestern-style butter burgers, frozen custard, and cheese curds.

If you’re craving lettuce wraps and lo mein from this chain, you’ll have to drive an hour and a half north to Charlotte. The upscale Chinese-American spot was one of the most requested by our readers.

Other chains that readers mentioned were Metro Diner (coming soon to Columbia), White Castle, BurgerFi, Chuy’s, Cooper’s Hawk, Flower Child, Bob Evans, Beef O’Brady’s, Din Tai Fung, HTeaO, Salata, Steak ’n Shake, Sweetgreen, TGI Friday, Smithfield’s Chicken ’N Bar-B-Q, and Ledo Pizza.