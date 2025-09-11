Support Us Button Widget
Food

So close, but so far: Chains readers’ wish were in Columbia

Sure, you could take an hour drive to your favorite chain restaurants — but wouldn’t it be better if they were right down the road?

September 11, 2025 • 
David StringerConnor Jacobson
A tray of In-N-Out Burger menu items — including two burgers and a fry basket.

In-N-Out Burger menu items — including two burgers and a fry basket.

Photo by @ilovecupcakesnomnomnom

Ever feel like Columbia gets skipped when big-name chains pick their next spot? We asked readers which restaurants they’d be most excited to see open here in the Capital City — and the list is full of favorites locals are craving.

Raising Cane’s

Chicken fingers, Texas toast, and Cane’s sauce were the runaway winners. Last year, Raising Cane’s brought its food truck to town for a popular event at the State Fairgrounds with Gamecock women’s basketball players. For now, you’ll need to drive to Summerville.

Exterior angle of Raising Cane's new multi-level Lower Broadway location in downtown Nashville with traffic flowing in both directions in front of the building and pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Raising Cane’s new multi-level Lower Broadway location in downtown Nashville . | Photo by Raising Cane’s

In-N-Out

Readers have “animal-style fries” on the mind. The California-born burger chain has 424 locations, and the good news is its moving east. The closest location will open soon in Murfreesboro, TN not far from its new HQ in nearby Franklin.

  • “Had it a few times in Arizona and I can confirm that we NEED IT.” — Madison T.
  • “The quality of their food is great, and it’s always consistent! Can’t ever say no to their animal style fries!” — S. Martinez

Shake Shack

Started as a hot dog cart in New York City, the chain’s crispy griddle burgers and crinkle-cut fries make it one of the most wanted by readers. There are several locations in Charlotte, and one was recently announced to open at the Tanger Outlets in the Lowcountry.

The Cheesecake Factory

For those of us who like to check the menu ahead of time, there’s work to be done. The Cheesecake Factory has over 250 items, covering pasta to enchiladas. Just plan to save room for one of its many desserts. For now, you’ll have to drive to Greenville or Charlotte.

Culver’s

The Wisconsin-based chain has 11 locations in South Carolina, the closest being near Carowinds in Fort Mill. The chain is known for its Midwestern-style butter burgers, frozen custard, and cheese curds.

P.F. Chang’s

If you’re craving lettuce wraps and lo mein from this chain, you’ll have to drive an hour and a half north to Charlotte. The upscale Chinese-American spot was one of the most requested by our readers.

Other chains that readers mentioned were Metro Diner (coming soon to Columbia), White Castle, BurgerFi, Chuy’s, Cooper’s Hawk, Flower Child, Bob Evans, Beef O’Brady’s, Din Tai Fung, HTeaO, Salata, Steak ’n Shake, Sweetgreen, TGI Friday, Smithfield’s Chicken ’N Bar-B-Q, and Ledo Pizza.

More from COLAtoday
IMG_5928.jpg
Culture
Go picking in these pumpkin patches around Columbia
It’s the season of the pumpkins, so we’re rounding up a list of places to go picking. Check out these patches, farms, and nurseries.
October 8, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
The-Figure-8-historical-marker-in-Columbia-SC
History
Columbia’s historical markers: The Figure 8
The number eight symbolizes South Carolina’s history — from the eight Lords Proprietors and colonial rulers to becoming the nation’s eighth state.
October 7, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
komiskhrfrrcemmnmo5p.jpeg
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
October 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1154
Culture
15 Historic street names in Columbia
Columbia, SC has 230+ years of history. In this guide, we’re diving into the city’s oldest streets and how they got their names.
September 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Circus at the Fair.jpeg
Events
Choose your own adventure at the SC State Fair
This year’s theme, Harvesting Happiness, sets the stage for rides, foods, music, and competitions at the SC State Fair.
September 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Professionally decorated front porch featuring pumpkins, flowers, and a fall wreath.
Real Estate
Meet the newest fall trend: Professional porch decorators
If you’re short on time this season, this may just be the perfect solution.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Amelia Grooms
LazyDaisy_Interior_Landscape(Photo by CITY SOCIAL).jpeg
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
September 26, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
April 2016-0027.JPG
Arts
Where to take music lessons in Columbia
From toddlers to retirees, explore local schools and programs that keep Columbians learning and playing music.
September 25, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Transmission Philly.jpg
Food
Late night food in the Soda City
Discover Columbia’s late-night dining spots, from Tex-Mex and pizza to pub fare and desserts, perfect for post-11 p.m. cravings.
September 24, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
State Fair GIF Smallerrrrr.gif
Events
Columbia’s fall bucket list
Check off each of these bucket list items to make the most of the fall season in the Midlands.
September 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer