Columbia organization unites against bullying

Join the Columbia community on Sunday, Oct. 6, for the seventh annual Buddies, Not Bullies Rally and Parade to promote kindness, inclusion, and mental health awareness.

September 9, 2024 • 
David Stringer
bnbrally.jpg

The Buddies, Not Bullies Rally & Inaugural Parade begins at the corner of Main and Blandings Streets.

Photo provided by Super Beauty Foundation

Nearly one in five students are affected by bullying, and local artist and entrepreneur TiffanyJ is working to shine a light on it through the Super Beauty Foundation.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, the seventh Annual Buddies, Not Bullies Rally and Parade will bring the Columbia community together to raise awareness about the impact of bullying and promote mental health.

Starting at 3 p.m. at the corner of Main and Blanding Streets and ending at the State House, the event will feature a Mobile Art Show and Competition, where artwork from young artists across the Carolinas will be displayed. Winners, judged by the Studio Art Department at Benedict College, will receive cash prizes and trophies.

Sponsored by the SC Arts Commission and TJ’s Elements, the event will also include performances and guest speakers promoting unity, kindness, and inclusion.

