Open board seats for nonprofits in Columbia

Are you looking to serve the community? We’re compiling a list of open board seats in Cola

October 30, 2024 • 
Samantha RobertsonDanielle Johnson
Skyline photo of Columbia. | Photo by @grandparich9

What’s one of the best ways to get involved locally in leadership? Joining local boards + commissions.

The Columbia area is full of different nonprofits, and those nonprofits have leadership boards, and the people serving on those leadership boards collectively make an impact locally. Want to make a difference in your city? Maybe consider looking into which local nonprofits have open board seats.

We want to help you with the first step — we want to put together a list of those open positions so they’re all in one place. Whether you work for a local nonprofit looking to expand your board or are already a board member who knows of an open position, share it with us.

