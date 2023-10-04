Teaching teens + young adults the “4 Ds of Bystander Intervention”

Local nonprofit SCCADVASA believes that everyone has the power to help stop a potentially dangerous situation — including teens and young adults.

Here are the “4 Ds of Bystander Intervention” to prevent sexual violence:



Direct: Speak up, stay calm, and be clear.

Distract: Create a distraction by asking a question or standing in the way.

Delay: Create a delay to let someone walk away.

Delegate: Look for help. Examples are a teacher or security guard.

