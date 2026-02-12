The Great Backyard Bird Count in Columbia

Get your binoculars ready, Cola. The Great Backyard Bird Count starts today. The annual Bird Count runs Friday, Feb. 13 to Monday, Feb. 16. The community science event — the first online citizen-science project of its kind — invites people from across the globe to go outside, watch, learn about, count + celebrate birds.

The annual winter event helps scientists better understand bird populations before one of their yearly migrations.

During the Bird Count, 32 state organizations will collaborate to observe + collect data on our local avian friends to better understand bird habitats, global bird populations, and annual migration patterns.

Anyone can participate — all you have to do is go outside and observe for as little as 15 minutes. Count all of the birds you see or hear using one of the following tools:



Remember to take photos + check out these instructions for group counting. If you’ve seen exciting birds in your backyard, be sure to join the Carolina Bird Club and share your info there. The nonprofit organization’s online community allows you to share “notable” sightings of rare birds spotted in your area.

The organization continues to grow each year, with people of all ages counting and celebrating birds. See results from past years highlighting the data and trends from the Great Backyard Bird Counts.

Pro tip: If you don’t have a backyard, our rivers attract hundreds of species of birds. At Congaree National Park alone, one can spot nearly 200 different species, from the Hairy Woodpecker to Wood Ducks.