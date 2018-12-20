TBT: Our readers’ most awkward holiday photos

We’ve all been there: The whole family is getting ready to take the annual holiday card photo. Everyone is adorned in matching sweaters and reindeer antlers – even the cats. Everyone says “cheese” for the big moment… then Grandma’s dentures fall out. Hello, Family Christmas Card 2015.

Along with the giant family gatherings, tacky holiday garb, visits with Santa and holiday photo ops inevitably come some pretty hilarious, awkward + cringe-worthy holiday moments… captured on film for countless years to come. Still laughing *with you,* Grandma.

To offer you a comedic break amidst the hustling holiday season, we asked you, our readers + followers, for your most awkward holiday photos (a la Awkward Family Photos). Boy, did you deliver.



13 of our readers’ most awkward holiday photos:

Over it

Submitted by Clare K.

“I guess I wasn’t feeling the Christmas spirit...Merry Christmas!”

Ho Ho NO

Submitted by Angie G.

“My twins were not a fan of Santa when they were toddlers.”

Animal House

Submitted by Greer H.

“When you try to take a cute roommate holiday picture but the dog, turtle, and cat aren’t having it!”

Next year, no thanks

Submitted by Delores T.

“My great nephew, 18 mos old. No thanks Santa, I have all the toys I want.”

OshKosh oh my gosh

Submitted by Anna G.

“Gotta love the 90s!”

Unsure, party of two

Submitted by Haley C.

Neither party looks too happy about this.

Why, mom?

Submitted by Kayla M.

“For my corgi’s first Christmas, I took him to see Santa, thinking that it was such a great idea...well, Thor was not a fan. All I can picture is Buddy the Elf saying ‘You stink! You smell like beef and cheese...you don’t smell like Santa.’”

Annual terror

Submitted by Anna R.

“Ho ho horror..... Second try didn’t go much better....”

Four’s a crowd

Submitted by Madelyn S.

“Attempt at cute roomie Christmas card…”

Look away

Submitted by Rich G.

“My grandson, Deaglan George, and his first awesome meeting of the Claus.”

Clearly having fun

Submitted by Shannon T.

“Enjoy this picture of me as a Santa baby! My mom was rocking some sweet glasses and a perfect smize.”

Unhappy Holidays

Submitted by Amanda H.

12 years later and we’ll bet he’s still not over it.

All of these photos are amazing. Thanks to our readers for sending them.

Speaking of awkward holiday photos… my niece met Santa for the first time this year and was not so sure about the big guy.

And I would be remiss if I didn’t share my denim-loving household of 2014’s Jristmas Jard:

Wishing you happy holidays (no matter what you do or don’t celebrate) and festive photo shoots that don’t end in disaster.

–Chloe + the COLAtoday team

