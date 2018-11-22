Answered: What you’re thankful for in Columbia this year.

It’s Thanksgiving – the most grateful day of the year. We hope you’re spending today at home with your friends, family + loved ones, reflecting on a 2018 in Columbia that you’re thankful for.

We asked you on Instagram, Twitter + Facebook what you were most thankful for about Columbia this year, and we got 17 responses. We sure are thankful for all of you, COLAtoday readers.

Photo by @colatoday

Whether you love the natural sites... 🌳

“Saluda River, Broad River, Congaree River, and the abundant rainfall we’ve had this year to keep ‘em flowing.” -Les C.

“I am thankful that the generations who lived in Columbia before me were conscious of preserving trees and planting new ones. I am thankful the City continues that legacy - especially by planting new trees in our public spaces and transportation infrastructures. Each one represents a commitment by Columbia to “pay it forward”, and I am so grateful for that.” -R. Andrew F.

“Riverfront Park. It’s lit and patrolled so I feel safe even in the early morning before sunrise, which is the only time to be outside in summer. There’s a crew of regulars you get to know and say hi to. I have seen otters, owls, beavers, deer, herons, turtles…” -Kathryn F.

...or our urban growth 🏙

“Bustling Main Street” -Kelly W.

“Capital City Club” -@alandeo2

“We are thankful for small and local businesses, all of our amazing customers, and of course wine!! 🙌🍷” -@cellarongreene

“I’m thankful for the feeling I get when I walk or drive down Devine Street. There’s a small-town air which makes Devine like a town within itself, between the local retail and hospitality merchants, highly educated professionals, and residential spaces in a mixture of newer buildings and older homes-turned-offices. I have to smile when I spy the city-center buildings like the State House or the BB&T tower (who happens to be my employer of almost a decade) from the mid-Devine front yard of my father-in-law and husband’s business, because it reminds me that I’ve found my true home nestled here in the heart of Columbia.” -Abi Brumbles S.

“Obama Foundation’s #CommunityLeadershipCorps” -@austinrsutherland

“I’m thankful for: the SC Philharmonic, with its gifted conductor and musicians; the cultural contributions of USC, such as (and especially) the performance of Bernstein’s Mass; the Riverwalk on both sides of the river; the richness of the restaurant varieties - which has exploded since I moved here in 1982.There is so much more, but this is a start.” -Lloyd E.

“I’m thankful for a jazz renaissance in Columbia! Our jazz community (artists, venues and fans) are busting at the seams with palpable energy for experiencing jazz every week!“ - Mark R.

We’re all thankful to be here. ❤

“#Colalove💗 Columbia and the greater area has been so kind to me! Everyone from Chapin to Elgin has been so welcoming since I moved here 5 years ago!” –@mandysaundersrealtor

“Moving here recently and exploring what all Columbia is about and has to offer!”

-@oliviaundrea

“I am thankful for a place like Christopher Towers, where I have lived for over a year! Within walking distance of Five Points, smack dab next to the University. Easy access to stores, restaurants, and medical facilities, it is just fabulous!! I am learning more and more about Columbia every day and am loving every single minute!!!” -Patricia R.

“I am thankful for family-friendly events in Columbia!” -Jason V.

“I bought a home in Earlewood in January. I never thought I would own a home by myself, but it’s been such a blessing and empowering to own a home! #thankfulcolaresident” -Anna M.

“I’m thankful for family and friends and my pets and to live in the best state in the world” -@travisdeans21

“I am thankful for my FIANCÉ!!! He was born and raised in Cola and works for ColumbIa Fire Department. Thankful he is one of many protectors of our city. Proposal 11.6.2018 :)” -Sarah B.

Click here or below to see more of what y’all are thankful for about Columbia. These quotes are a great spark for your Thanksgiving dinner conversation + rounds of gratitude.

What we’re giving thanks for today ⬇

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Thanksgiving – most of which include eating + drinking. Here’s how the COLAtoday team is giving thanks today.

Beth | My fiancé Bryant + I are headed down to Seaside, F.L. for a #Beachgiving with family + friends this year. We’ll be toasting to all that we’re thankful for with a bottle of Santorini wine that we brought back from our trip to Greece this summer.

Chloe | I’m in Louisiana today, visiting my boyfriend’s family for Thanksgiving. I can’t wait to make my mom’s “Pineapple Stuff” for the non-Southeasterners and see their reactions. We’ll fly back to Greenville this weekend to do my family’s traditional Saturday supper – and watch the Carolina/Clemson game, of course.

Sam | My husband’s latest “Thanksgiving tradition” (as of last year) is to fry a turkey to take to his grandma’s family gathering today. So while he’s hopefully not burning down the house, I’ll be watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. After dinner, it’s an evening of planning out how to tackle Black Friday with my family – for all the things we don’t actually need to buy.

Shayla | My best friend and I will be spending our first Thanksgiving away from family, but that also means we get to make our own menu. We’ll be rolling out only our favorite recipes to cook + no doubt taking adorable pics with our new puppy and watching some holiday movies.

Gray | My family always gathers for dinner at my parent’s house in Spartanburg to eat our weight in turkey, mac and cheese + pie. Then we’ll head up to N.C. on Friday for an extended family oyster roast. So eating, eating + more eating.

We hope you’ll discuss the many things Cola residents are thankful for with your family today around the dinner table. The best side dish to turkey is gratitude.

–Beth + the COLAtoday team

