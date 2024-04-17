The City of Columbia unveiled a new city logo

The City of Columbia recently introduced a new logo as part of a comprehensive rebranding project, aiming to showcase the city’s identity and promote unity.

The logo

The logo features a blue crescent moon and the tagline “Together, we are Columbia.” — which is a slight change to the original, “We are Columbia” tagline. According to The State, this new emblem cost approximately $90,000.

The reveal

The City of Columbia dropped the new logo with the Instagram caption — “We’re proud to introduce our new City of Columbia logo! By incorporating visual elements from the state flag and the three rivers that flow through the heart of our city with a prominent letter “C,” the new logo was developed to instill community pride and embrace the energy and spirit of our vibrant, growing city” — and later posted a reel of just the large letter “C” logo.

New branding guidelines accompanied the new logo, and The Post and Courier reported that city employees will undergo training to familiarize themselves with the new branding standards.

The response

In the initial Instagram post, citizens seemed to have some mixed reviews but we are curious to see what our readers think in an anonymous survey. Share your thoughts with us here.