There’s a lot to sea and explore this spring break 🐠

There’s a lot of fish in the sea, and you can see a few of them at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. There are nearly 5,000 animals to encounter, making it the perfect way to spend a day (or more) during spring break.

Here are a few things you can do during your visit to the aquarium:



Take a peek into the Sea Turtle Care Center™ incredible stories of rescue, rehabilitation, and release.

See animals up close and gently touch critters like snakes and alligators during daily animal encounters.

Join the educators for fun programs all about the animals that call the aquarium home.

And so much more.

