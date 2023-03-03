There’s a lot to sea and explore this spring break 🐠

There’s a lot of fish in the sea, and you can see a few of them at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. There are nearly 5,000 animals to encounter, making it the perfect way to spend a day (or more) during spring break.
Here are a few things you can do during your visit to the aquarium:
- Take a peek into the Sea Turtle Care Center™ to see current patients and learn incredible stories of rescue, rehabilitation, and release.
- See animals up close and gently touch critters like snakes and alligators during daily animal encounters.
- Join the educators for fun programs all about the animals that call the aquarium home.
- And so much more.*