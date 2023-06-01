Greenville: The ultimate outdoor destination

Ready for outdoor adventures this summer? All signs point to Greenville, SC, known for gorgeous mountain trails and waterfalls. In honor of National Get Outdoors Day this Saturday, we’re taking it outside. Here’s our roundup of must-visit scenic spots in Greenville:

Caesars Head State Park

Caesars Head State Park gives hikers an accessible, panoramic view of a natural wonder and the 13,000 acres of pristine mountain woodland that is the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area. Spend the day hiking, enjoying waterfall views, fishing, and more.

With views like this, you’ll definitely want to stay for a while. Photo provided by VisitGreenvilleSC

Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail

The Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 23-mile multi-use trail system that runs along the Reedy River connecting restaurants, schools, parks, and other local businesses. Guests can enjoy fun, non-motorized recreation and transportation opportunities.

Looking for adventure? This is the perfect place to try geocaching, a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. There are 60+ active geocaches located within approximately two-tenths of a mile from the trail with more being hidden every day.

Falls Park on the Reedy

Be at the center of it all. Falls Park is home to the iconic Liberty Bridge and located right in the middle of downtown Greenville, making it a convenient compromise between spending time in the city and in the great outdoors.

Unity Park

Welcome to Greenville’s newest park. Unity Park features four state-of-the-art playgrounds, a 4,100-square-foot splash pad, two expansive green spaces, covered picnic tables, and a welcome center with restrooms + flexible event space.

The 60-acre park also offers basketball courts, a historic baseball field, and three pedestrian bridges spanning the Reedy River.

Paris Mountain State Park

Enjoy 15 miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking and an 8-acre lake to swim, paddle, and fish at Paris Mountain State Park. Hit the water via kayak, canoe, or pedal-boat with rentals are available on weekends. Bonus: Visitors can stay overnight at one of the park’s 39 paved camp sites (includes individual water and electrical hookups).

After a day of outdoor fun, sink your teeth into Greenville’s vibrant culinary scene.

